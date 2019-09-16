Loss of access at the heart of CPO claims

The authority valuer is unlikely to make an offer for items that are not claimed. If a valid claim is denied, the authority and its valuers should be held to account by the owner's lawyers and experts.

The rules and case law governing compensation are extensive and complex. Over the years, I have come across several cases where compensation was denied by authorities on the basis of questionable interpretations of these rules.

Since the invitation to hear from readers, a number of interesting cases have been brought to my attention.

A most interesting case is one where no land is being acquired.

Most authority valuers' position appears to be that there will be no entitlement to compensation in these circumstances. My opinion is that there is such an entitlement.

This is not an isolated case and should be of widespread interest.

The Facts

A large trading premises selling hardware, fuel, newspapers and other household goods is likely to be seriously impacted by the diversion of an existing major roadway, away from the front of the premises. A new link road will be constructed, crossing the existing roadway within about 100 metres of the premises.

The acquisition process is at an early stage and the initial indication from the authority has been that there will be no entitlement to compensation.

As none of the property is being physically acquired, or touched, the owner has been independently advised that he will not be entitled to any compensation.

While this advice would normally be reliable, since no land is being taken, I believe this owner's case may be exceptional and there should be a valid compensation entitlement.

Why is this case different?

A major factor influencing the value of property is its right to public access.

Substantial alteration to an existing property access, which will happen in this case, will impact on its value. In some cases, the alteration could increase the value and give rise to a 'betterment' compensation set off.

This does not apply in this case as there will be an obvious overall devaluation impact, and a potential entitlement to compensation arising from the road scheme, even though there is no CPO land acquisition.

The limit to Compensation

As there will be no land taken, there will be no compensation under this heading.

There is little doubt in my mind that the owner will have an entitlement to compensation under the heading of injurious affection.

There may be no entitlement to either temporary or permanent business disturbance compensation. However, this is questionable.

Like many of the compensation code's provisions, the possible exclusion of disturbance compensation is difficult to understand.

There will obviously be significant temporary disturbance during the works, and permanent disturbance into the future, because several road users will no longer stop for fuel, newspapers or other items.

The authority valuer is likely to argue that there will be no entitlement to any compensation whatsoever and, in any event, it would be impossible to quantify the extent of disturbance in this type of case.

This argument does not stand up to scrutiny.

A comparison of the business accounts for (say) a three-year period prior to the scheme, the period during the construction works, and the equivalent period after the road diversion is opened, should give a reliable picture of the business disturbance.

This would be one of the few situations where the authority valuer would be entitled to request accounts (but not the tax returns).

The right to disturbance compensation has been frequently addressed in the Hight Court but, as of now, there appears to be no definite position established regarding the entitlement to compensation for disturbance where no land is being acquired.

This owner will have to be prepared for a challenge and that may include arbitration and a High Court reference.

As there will be a lot of money at stake, he is advised to seek an early legal opinion on the entitlement to both temporary and permanent disturbance compensation.

Observation

CPO compensation, in general, should not be a confrontational matter. There will always be some references to arbitration and High Court, but these should be the exception.

Authorities should recognise that landowners are unwilling sellers, particularly when the loss of the land will have a major impact on their operation and income.

CPO acquisitions are stressful events on owners, who should be treated sensitively during negotiations.

Indeed, the majority of authority valuers do so, but there are some notable exceptions, where some external valuers feel it is their duty to be miserable, thinking a victory would impress their clients, and there would be a saving to the taxpayer, while ignoring the statutory duty - which is to compensate the owner for all losses.

I have never had a landowner defeated at arbitration or subjected to arbitration or High Court costs.

Combining the additional compensation awards and the costs of both sides, agreements have, in my experience, always resulted in less costs to the taxpayer.

Proper interpretation of CPO rules and case law is an issue of national importance.

You would think that competent lawyers would be able to arrive at solutions without references to Arbitration and Hight Court. Unfortunately, this is not always the case.

Where there is a genuine difference of opinion between lawyers on a matter of CPO law interpretation, the costs of a reference to the High Court to determine the matter should be underwritten by the acquiring authority.

Richard Collins is a consultant with FBA Consultants, based in Fermoy, Co Cork. He is the co-author with Noel O'Brien of A Practical Guide to Compulsory Purchase in Ireland.

