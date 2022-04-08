Legal advice: Our new townie neighbour is trying to stop us upgrading our parlour and is now spreading lies about us on social media. How can I stop him?

Query

I’m over 30 years milking cows in our milking parlour and it’s no longer fit for purpose. We have expanded our cow numbers since 2015 and have been saving to invest in a new rotary parlour, which we hoped to install this winter.

While it’s a huge investment, the new parlour will save us a lot of time at milking — and both me and my son desperately need it.

To provide extra income for our two families that are dependent on the farm, we also put extra heifers in calf this year to make the most of the new parlour.

Unfortunately, our plans have become bogged down in a planning nightmare. A new neighbour (from the city) who bought a house nearby is determined to stop our parlour being built.

He claims our farm is damaging the environment and is actively canvassing our neighbours for support.

He has even created a social media account to make false claims about our business and family. What can I do to stop this?

Our family have been farming here for four generations, and our good name is being destroyed.

Response

Unfortunately, issues can arise when a new person moves to the countryside near a farm, particularly from a town or city.

What is of particular interest in your case is your assertion that the new neighbour has created a social media account to make false claims.

In situations where somebody’s reputation is being affected, people traditionally referred to libel and slander but in Ireland they are now referred to as defamation.

A ‘defamatory’ statement is one which a reasonable person would think damages your reputation.

However, it is important to note that a statement is not defamatory if it is true, or substantially true.

To take a case for defamation, you must prove that the statement was said or in some way ‘published’ to at least one other person.

This ‘publication’ can be said in a conversation with someone, it can be written in an article or made via comments on social media, as in your case.

Defamation cases can involve a significant cost, so you must take legal advice prior to instituting proceedings.

You must issue proceedings within one year of the statement being said or published, otherwise you are out of time.

You ask what you can do to stop claims being made about your business on a social media account.

You could report the social media posts through the platform’s internal complaint channels.

If this is not successful, you can apply for an injunction, which is a court order compelling your neighbour to do something, or refrain from doing something.

For example, the court could order him to remove the social media posts and close down the account, and/or refrain from posting any further claims.

There are a number of defences available to someone in defamatory proceedings:

■ That the statement is in fact true or substantially true;

■ That the statement is made in good faith about something that is in the public interest;

■ The statement is ‘privileged’ — such as something said by a TD in the Dáil.

In looking at any defence put forward in defamatory proceedings, the court will have different considerations. For example, in a defence of ‘honest opinion’, there are certain conditions that must be met.

In these cases, it is always advisable to approach your neighbour directly to see if you can resolve matters.

Failing that, you will have no alternative but to issue proceedings. You should immediately contact your solicitor.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practises as a solicitor in Tralee, Co Kerry

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Deirdre Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising.