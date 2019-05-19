Legal advice: Neighbouring farmers leaving our road in an awful state. Can I use a right away to stop them?

Q.We live at the end of a 'right of way' and are the only house on this right of way. Ourselves and three other farming families have the right of way on the road. However most of the rest of the land, except our own, is rented to other farmers. Between ourselves and the three other families, we spent a lot of money to get the road resurfaced and up to proper standards.

Q.We live at the end of a 'right of way' and are the only house on this right of way. Ourselves and three other farming families have the right of way on the road. However most of the rest of the land, except our own, is rented to other farmers. Between ourselves and the three other families, we spent a lot of money to get the road resurfaced and up to proper standards.

The issue I have is that the farmers who are renting the land have no ties to the area and continually leave the road in such a state as to render it impossible for anyone else to use it. It is difficult at times to walk on it, cycle on it or bring a buggy on it. I continually end up cleaning after these people in order to try and leave some of the road in a safe and usable state. I have asked the offending people if they could make some stab at cleaning up after themselves but it falls on deaf ears.

Where do we stand on this issue? Have we any way of tackling this?

A. Thank you for your query. Unfortunately, the area of rights of way is complex to say the least and you are right in that your initial course of action was to attempt to resolve the matter amicably with the farmers who are dirtying the road.

You state that you live at the end of the right of way, but you do not say whether, a) you own the road over which others have the right of way, or b) someone else owns the road and you were granted or have acquired a right of way. You say in your query that you and three other families spent a lot of money to get the road resurfaced and up to proper standards. This suggests one of two things: 1) All four of you own parts of the road over which there is a right of way, or 2) You have been granted a right of way from the registered owner of the roadway and there are obligations on you in respect of the maintenance of that road.

At the outset, it must be clearly identified who actually owns the roadway over which there is a right of way. If you do not own it and were granted a right of way, then you should check the document that was signed by you and the owner of the roadway as that may contain certain covenants and/or obligations you and the landowner must abide by in relation to the maintenance of the road. Your solicitor will be able to get a copy of this document for you and explain the contents of same.

You say there are farmers renting out the land along this roadway and that it is those lessee farmers who continually leave the road in such a state rendering it impossible for anyone else to use it. If you do not own the roadway, I assume that the owner of the road (if he/she owns the road), has a lease agreement with those farmers who are renting it from him/her and in which case, such agreements often set out obligations on a lessee farmer that they must abide by for the duration of the lease.

It may now be prudent to approach the owner of the road and perhaps, he or she could speak to the offending farmers about their use of the road and remind them of their obligations, if any, under the lease.