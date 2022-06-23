Farming

Legal advice: My uncle rents out his land with no written contracts. Can his tenants claim squatter’s rights and ruin my inheritance?

A tenant can get a new tenancy if they have been in continuous occupation of a property for five years, regardless of whether the landlord wants to rent it to them

In writing: It is preferable to have written agreements but it is common to rent land based on a verbal agreement

In writing: It is preferable to have written agreements but it is common to rent land based on a verbal agreement

In writing: It is preferable to have written agreements but it is common to rent land based on a verbal agreement

In writing: It is preferable to have written agreements but it is common to rent land based on a verbal agreement

Deirdre Flynn

Query

My elderly uncle rents land to different farmers and he is very old-fashioned in his approach to this arrangement. Sometimes he takes cash for fields rented, and he does not believe in making contracts.

