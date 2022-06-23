Legal advice: My uncle rents out his land with no written contracts. Can his tenants claim squatter’s rights and ruin my inheritance?

Query

My elderly uncle rents land to different farmers and he is very old-fashioned in his approach to this arrangement. Sometimes he takes cash for fields rented, and he does not believe in making contracts.

Some of the farmers pay him with a cheque etc but I’m worried about this for him and me — he is leaving the land to me in his will.

Should I be concerned about some of the farmers renting the land having squatter’s rights? Two of them have been ‘renting’ with no written contracts for around 15 years now!

I’ve tried to discuss this with my uncle, but he’s really set in his ways and thinks there is nothing to worry about. I know he’s worried about falling out with his neighbours, and he says everything is fine as it is.

But is it? The land is quite valuable so it’s concerning.

I have told him I am willing to rent the land, but my uncle does not want to change anything in fear of falling out with the people renting the land.

Response

There are common misconceptions around the issue of adverse possession — known as squatter’s rights.

One misconception is that if somebody is in a property for too long, then they will get squatter’s rights.

Adverse possession is where a person is in exclusive occupation of another’s property continuously for 12 years without acknowledging the legal owner of the property.

This means that they must use the property as if they owned it and must have the intention to possess it and exclude the true owner.

In this case, by virtue of them paying rent to your uncle, they are acknowledging that he is the true owner of the property, so they can’t claim squatter’s rights.

It can be common to rent land based on a verbal agreement rather than in writing.

Of course, there are advantages to having leases in writing, particularly where somebody is in a property for a long time.

When a person is renting a property, such as land in this case, they are afforded certain rights under the landlord and tenant legislation. Such rights include the right to a new tenancy.

One of the grounds on which a tenant can get a new tenancy is where they have been in continuous occupation of a property for five years, regardless of whether the landlord wants to rent it to them or not.

So it is important that any person taking a lease of property for five years or more signs a document renouncing any rights they may acquire under landlord and tenant legislation.

It is important that your uncle discusses the renting of the property, either verbally or in writing, with his accountant.

This is particularly important with regard to taxation issues, whether it be on the rental income or future plans for the farm — for example, whether it is going to be transferred to you or what reliefs you might be able to claim when you inherit it.

Then your uncle should take legal advice. He should also speak with his agricultural consultant particularly if there are EU Entitlements affecting the land.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practises as a solicitor in Tralee, Co Kerry

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Ms Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising.