Legal advice: My silage contractor wants to sue me

I recently changed silage contractor. He was a good bit cheaper than the guy I had been getting for years. However, now I can see why.

His drivers were a disgrace. I happened to be away when they went at the silage and when I came back the place was destroyed. The pit was terribly rolled and the drivers knocked two piers coming out gates. I told the contractor at the time that I wasn’t happy with the work and that I wasn’t going to pay him until he fixes the place. Now he’s threatening to sue me for the money. What are my rights here?

Thank you for your query. You say that you engaged a new silage contractor who was a good but cheaper than the contractor you had been getting for years. You also say the place was destroyed – the pit was terribly rolled and there were two piers knocked coming out your gates. You do not mention anything else. You say you informed the contractor at the time you were unhappy and would not pay until he fixed the place. I assume from your query that the contractor did not return to rectify the pit and so the bill is still outstanding.