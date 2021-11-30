Legal advice: My neighbour polluted the local river but the council have accused me. How can I clear my name without falling out with anyone?

Query

The council is issuing proceedings against me for polluting the local river with effluent. There was a large fish kill in the river and apparently someone pointed them in my direction.

But there is no way I was responsible. I have invested a lot of time and money into sealing my silage pit and I only spread slurry in dry weather.

I take no chances when it comes to things like this as I take my responsibilities to the environment very seriously.

However, the same can not be said for my neighbour. I have strong reason to believe that he is responsible.

He is old-school and his philosophy is that farming comes first and to hell with all these new-fangled rules and regulations that are put out by people who haven’t a clue how a real farm works.

He is almost belligerent when it comes to flouting the rules and I have been told that he was laughing at me last year for suggesting he hold off spreading slurry when there was big rain forecast.

I would like to report him but am not sure whether it would come back on me. I don’t want to fall out with him and he is a popular figure in the community.

Can I challenge the accusation that I am responsible for the pollution without naming him myself?

And if I do name him, could he find out that I did?

Answer

Generally, if a local authority issues proceedings against a farmer for pollution, it is in one of two scenarios.

It could be that the local authority has notified the farmer/person of a breach, informing them of the action required to rectify works and following up with them to ensure the rectification works are done.

If, after giving the farmer opportunities to rectify a particular situation, the farmer fails to do so, they then issue proceedings.

The second instance is when a significant event happens — such as a large fish kill.

In this particular case, the local authority would not liaise with the farmer over a period of time before issuing proceedings, as the matter would be too serious.

Prior to issuing any proceedings, the local authority carries out its own investigations to ascertain the source of effluent that may be polluting a river — they must be able to prove that the pollution is emanating from a particular yard.

They could take samples from the river itself and from any pipe leaving a particular farmer’s property.

You do not say whether the local authority has taken samples from your property or carried out any investigations.

If you insist this effluent is not coming from your farm, then even before proceedings issue, you should try to gather your own evidence to prove the effluent is not coming from your farmyard.

As there has been a large fish kill, the Inland Fisheries Ireland would most likely also be involved and carry out their own investigations.

If your neighbour may be the person responsible for this effluent, it is open to you to log a complaint with the local authority about him.

When making the complaint, you can state that you wish to remain anonymous, or you do not need to give your name.

Generally, once a complaint is made with a local authority, they must follow it up.

So you could have your neighbour’s farm investigated without him knowing that you have contacted the local authority.

If proceedings are issued against you, then you should immediately instruct a solicitor.

It may be that your solicitor on the first occasion in court would apply to obtain a copy of the evidence the local authority has against you.

Depending on what evidence this is, and if you have not already done so, you may have to get your own proofs to show that the effluent is not coming from your farm.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practises as a Solicitor in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Deirdre Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising. You should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.