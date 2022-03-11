Legal advice: My husband’s uncle died without a will and the farm he was promised is now being split

Query

My husband has been working on his uncle’s farm for the last 20 years. The uncle doesn’t have any children and lives on the farm. He has always said he would transfer the house and farm to my husband.

When we got married three years ago, I desperately wanted to build our own home in one of the fields on the farm, which would be regarded as marginal land and isn’t used.

The uncle insisted that we didn’t build and said it would be a waste of money as his house would be ours anyway. He said he would transfer the land and house to us “in the next few years”.

As a result, my husband and I bought a mobile home to live in and put it on the land.

Unfortunately, my husband’s uncle recently died without making a will and the house and farm are now being split between my husband and his brother.

His brother has never taken any interest in the farm and doesn’t live close by. He and my husband don’t get on, and I know he won’t agree to sign over his share of the land.

Where does this leave us? Does my brother-in-law have the same entitlement to the land and house as us?

Response

When a person dies without a will (intestate), the law sets out who is entitled to share in that person’s estate (their property).

Given that your husband’s uncle passed away intestate and his estate is being split between your husband and his brother, this indicates that he died without any surviving parents and siblings.

In situations where a farmer does not have children, it is common that a nephew or other relative would help them on the farm. Often, this relative works on the farm in the expectation that they would one day inherit same.

The farmer could often make such promises to the nephew, telling him he would inherit the farm.

During this time, the relative can make significant sacrifices in order to work on the farm — for example, not pursuing their education or any other employment opportunities.

You do not say whether your husband received an education or whether he had any other opportunities in terms of a career.

The legal doctrine of Promissory or Proprietary Estoppel could be considered in your husband’s situation.

This is based on three main elements:

■ a representation or assurance is made to the claimant;

■ the claimant reasonably relies on that representation or assurance;

■ and the claimant relies on that assurance to their detriment (in some way changing their course and giving up/sacrificing something, such as giving up an education to run the farm).

A court will look at a number of factors in such cases, including considering the words used by your husband’s uncle, whether these words were said in front of third parties, and the specific actions your husband took.

If a court was to find in your husband’s favour, it could direct any one of a number of remedies, for example, the transfer of all or part of the property to him or the payment of a lump sum.

It appears from the limited information you have furnished that a representation was made to your husband that the farm and house be transferred to him.

It also appears that by farming the land for the last 20 years and not building your own family home, you relied on that representation.

So it is important that you and your husband consult your solicitor immediately to give full and detailed instructions as you only have a limited time after the date of death within which to issue proceedings.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practises as a solicitor in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Ms Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising.