Legal advice: My husband recently found out he has a long-lost half-brother… could this man make a claim on the family farm?

Query: My husband is in his 50s and has been working the family farm all his life and it will eventually pass to him as he is the only surviving child — he tragically lost his older brother in an accident on the farm as a teenager.

After his mother died two years ago, we learned that his father had a relationship before he got married, which resulted in a son.

From what we hear, my husband’s half-brother didn’t have an easy life. He was abandoned by his mother and spent his childhood in an industrial school and was later fostered out to a family that didn’t treat him well at all.

We don’t know many of the details of his situation now as we have not met this man yet because my father-in-law, who is in his 80s, is completely against it.

He won’t talk about the situation and gets angry if my husband tries to talk about it, but he seems to accept that this man, now in his 60s, is his son. He certainly doesn’t deny it.

My husband is a lovely, kind man and he wants to do something meaningful for his half-brother.

How can he do this in the most tax-efficient manner, and also what are the legal obligations to this man?

Also, while I appreciate that my husband is doing the right thing, is there any chance that this man could make a claim on the farm at any point?

I know that a child can contest a will if they haven’t been provided for and I was wondering what the law is concerning children born outside a marriage?

Deirdre’s response: While it is a worry, you are in the fortunate position that your father-in-law has made you all aware he has another son — if a person has a non-marital child whose existence is not known to the spouse and family, it creates much more difficulty.

A non-marital child is also a child of the deceased parent for succession purposes.

The only exception to this is if your husband’s half-brother has been adopted — then he is deemed from the date of the adoption order to be the child of the adopted parents and is not entitled to any portion of his natural parents’ estate.

However, in this case, it is reasonable to assume he was not adopted — so he could make a claim against your father in law’s estate.

If your father-in-law makes a will and does not leave anything to his non-marital son, then Section 117 of the Succession Act allows a child of a testator (a person making a will) to make an application to the court for proper provision to be made for them out of their natural parent’s estate.

The court will take the stance of a prudent and just parent and take the life position of each child into account, plus any other circumstances that may be relevant.

There is a specific time limit within which your husband’s half-brother must make this application.

As it stands, your husband has no legal obligation to give anything to his half-brother.

If he wishes to make a gift to him, he should first speak with his solicitor and get advice from an accountant to ensure it is completed in a tax-efficient manner.

If there is concern that the half-brother may make a claim on the farm, it would be prudent for the farm to be transferred to your husband while your father-in-law is still living — provided your father-in-law has the mental capacity to effect this transfer.

This would ensure your husband gets the farm.

Your father-in-law and husband should consult with their solicitors to get specific advice in relation to the non-marital son.

It is crucial that your father-in-law tells his solicitor about this non-marital son so he can be appropriately advised.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practices as a solicitor in Tralee, Co Kerry

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Deirdre Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising. You should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.