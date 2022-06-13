Legal advice: My ex-husband’s last will left the farm to our son. But then he died unexpectedly, leaving a pregnant second wife. Does our son still get the land?

Query

My ex-husband and I married very young and though we tried to make it work, we separated as soon as our child was reared.

He is a good man and he looked after me — he stayed in the family home as it made sense with the farm.

There was a small cottage on the farm that I moved into in 2011. I paid all my bills etc myself, but I have no doubt that if I needed anything, he would have provided.

We divorced when he met someone else as he wanted to get married again, four years ago. His new wife Mary and I were cordial on the many occasions we met and she seemed to make him happy.

Our son had been working the farm for a couple of years and the last will my ex-husband made left the farm to him entirely as he is our only child.

He had fenced off a certain amount of land for himself and his wife to use exclusively — she liked to grow vegetables and keep hens, and my house is on that section of land.

Sadly my ex-husband passed away unexpectedly recently, and it turns out he didn’t have his affairs in order. He had not got around to making a new will after he married.

And now, to complicate matters it turns out his new wife is pregnant — which no one expected as she is in her late 40s, but it turns out they had been getting fertility treatment.

I’m truly very sorry for her — it is an unbearable loss when you had been so happy and excited about the future — but I am concerned about what it means for my son.

Does he have to share the farm with his half-sibling?

Also, where does it leave me legally? I am in my 50s and do not want to uproot. I am also grieving as my ex-husband and I had a strong friendship, but the insecurity of everything is driving me mad.

I haven’t approached Mary yet as I would like some idea of the legal standing first. Can you outline what all our rights are?

Response

There are a number of issues that arise in your query so I am going to deal with them one by one.

The first is your divorce. You do not outline what the terms of your divorce were but presumably, provision was made for you, as is required.

You do not say whether the small cottage was transferred into your name but the contents of your query suggest it was not. You need to go back to the solicitor who acted for you in the divorce and clarify the terms, to establish where you stand.

You have been living in the cottage since 2011 so you do not have 12 years to claim squatter’s rights (adverse possession) on the property.

Regardless of the time period, I can’t ascertain from the bare contents of your query whether you satisfy all the other requirements of adverse possession.

You say that the last will your ex-husband made was before his second marriage and it left the entire farm to your son.

It is important to note that marriage revokes a will. So unless your husband made his will in contemplation of his second marriage, it will no longer stand.

He is therefore deemed to have passed away intestate (without a will). This means that his new wife is entitled to two-thirds of his estate.

With regard to the remaining one third, it is likely your son will have to share this with his half-sibling when born, but further details would be required to give definitive advice. Your son should speak with his solicitor.

Finally, if your son is looking for the entire farm for himself, then he might have to look at the doctrine of promissory/proprietary estoppel.

To see whether he could benefit, he would need to give very specific details of the history of the matter to his solicitor as he must satisfy certain conditions before he can make such a claim.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practises as a solicitor in Tralee, Co Kerry

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Ms Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising.