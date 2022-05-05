Legal advice: ‘I thought I would inherit the family farm and house, but now my siblings want sites’

Query

I have worked our family farm alone since my father died eight years ago. I got engaged at Christmas as my partner is due a baby this month.

The baby caused huge excitement in our house — my partner intends to move into the family home, which I share with my mother and is still in her name.

I assume that it will pass to me, along with the farm as I am the only one of the four of us — I have one brother and two sisters — who ever showed any interest. My father always indicated that it would pass to me, although it was never stated explicitly.

It is a fairly small farm, but I have worked very hard on it and it gives me and my mother a good living. It also educated my siblings.

The problem is that my brother and one of my sisters are putting pressure on my mother to give them sites — and large enough sites at that.

I think the fact that I am about to marry and start a family at home has put things into focus for them in terms of who will get what when my mother dies.

They both pay large rents in Dublin and have been working remotely, so I can see how it would make sense for them to move back here, as we are just over an hour and a half drive from the city should they need to go in a couple of days a week.

It wouldn’t be a big deal for me if the farm was bigger, but the amount of land they want, and where they want the sites, would significantly impact the farm and my plans for it.

My other sister may want a site too. She lives in New York but who knows if she will return in the future?

My mother is cagey enough when I ask her what she will do — I can understand why she doesn’t want to upset any of her children, but it is causing me a lot of stress.

She wouldn’t be a great one for planning for the future, nor would my father have been, and I am worried that my stake on the farm might not be as certain as I had assumed. What do you advise?

Response

It is important to make clear that children are not entitled, as a right, to any specific share of their parents’ estate. It is up to parents to distribute their assets how they see fit.

However, a parent does have a ‘moral duty’ to provide for their children, whether by Will or during their lifetime.

The vast majority of parents also want to be as fair as possible, which can be difficult when the main asset is a farm.

You say two of your siblings are ‘putting pressure’ on your mother to give them sites. In any transaction, particularly a voluntary transaction between parent and child, it is important that neither party is put under pressure to carry out that transaction and is doing it of their own free will.

This is especially important when it concerns a gift between an elderly parent and their child.

‘Duress’ is a term given where there is such pressure put on a party that it completely negates their consent to the transaction. In other words, they are not doing it of their own free will.

‘Undue influence’ is where the person receiving a gift has power to improperly influence the person giving it. There are certain types of relationships that raise a presumption of undue influence, including between parent and child.

Section 117 of the Succession Act 1965 allows a child to make an application to the court where they feel they have not been adequately provided for by their parents.

Where a court decides that a parent failed in his/her ‘moral duty’ to make proper provision for the child, then it may order that such a provision be made for the child out of the parents’ estate.

A Section 117 Application can only be taken where your mother makes a will.

In terms of your situation where you say you have worked very hard on the farm and your father had always indicated that it would pass to you (although it was never actually said), the doctrine of Promissory/Proprietary Estoppel may assist.

I can’t say with certainty that you would get the benefit of this doctrine as you have not outlined enough detail, but you should give the history to your solicitor to get further advice.

For example, you do not confirm whether you yourself have also been educated out of the farm.

It may be that your family will have to engage in family mediation in order to resolve the matter between you all. It is better for all concerned, including your mother, if this issue could be resolved as soon as possible.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practises as a solicitor in Tralee, Co Kerry

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Ms Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising.