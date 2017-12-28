Legal Advice: Can I stop this man cutting turf on my bog?

I bought an old house recently and was told by my solicitor that I have rights to cut turf on a local bog with the house. However, when I went to investigate my plot I found another man is using that part of the bog.

He says he bought it off the previous owner and he’s entitled to use it. However I see no evidence of this and the bog is clearly on the deeds I have. What can I do to find out more and how can I stop him cutting turf from my bog? Turbary Rights are a common issue in the rural community and one which can unfortunately cause some confusion. The rights were formerly granted and administered by an Estate landlord who would allocate a specific bank of turf to each of his tenant farmers. The management of the banks of turf was usually taken over by the Land Commission when it acquired the Landlord’s estate.

A right of turbary in relation to bogland, in its simplest form, means the right to cut and carry away turf from a specific plot of bogland and includes the right of preparing and storing on the bogland any turf that you cut from it. In your particular case, you say you bought an old house recently with the right to cut turf on a local bog. This could very well be the case, and is the case if the right of turbary appurtenant to that dwellinghouse is registered on your folio. The right to cut turf for fuel in a house does not attach to land but only attaches to a dwellinghouse situate on the lands. It is also important to note that the extent of the right is limited to the fuel requirements of the dwellinghouse – it is not a right to cut and sell turf.