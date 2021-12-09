Farming

Legal advice: A farmer I do contracting work for left his 12-year-old son in the harvester cab with me and the boy got injured. Can I be sued?

I wasn’t happy the boy was left in the cab… he started acting up — jumping up and down demanding to drive. He fell off the seat and hit his head a fair whack on the door handle

Deirdre Flynn

Query

I work as a tillage contractor and there was an incident recently that has got me very worried.

