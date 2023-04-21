Legal advice: A contractor spreading slurry for me put a ramp over a pipe across a road and a driver says it caused him to crash. Am I liable?

Q I employed a contractor to spread slurry for me using the umbilical (piped) system as it I thought it wouldn’t do as much damage to the land as my slurry tanker would.

I have no experience of the umbilical system and didn’t want the hassle of learning or getting involved — best just pay someone to do the job right for me. Or so I thought.

Part of my land is on the other side of a fairly busy road and it meant the contractor had to put a pipe across the road. He had a ramp for cars to drive over it and some traffic cones as a warning to road users.

I was thinking I’d have to wear hi-viz myself around the farm yard when I saw the operation and precautions he was taking!



​

The job went on longer than I was expecting, well into the evening,

and at around dusk I heard a bang out on the road.

A car had crashed into the wall on the side of the road. The owner claimed the ramp was the reason for the crash and said it was my fault. It was a fancy BMW and I am really concerned I am going to get hit with a massive bill.

The contractor said my insurance will have to cover it — I have full farm insurance and public liability on it, but is it really my fault? Is the contractor not in any way liable?

​

A One of the most important things you should check whenever you employ a contractor to carry out work at your property is whether they have their own insurance.

You should always ask to see a copy of their policy. Given that the contractor in this case said your insurance would have to cover the accident, that would suggest he may not have insurance of his own.

It is not so much that the contractor is not in any way liable, rather that the car owner will seek redress from what is regarded as the deepest pocket — ie, the person who holds an insurance policy.

I suggest you find out whether the contractor has insurance in place.

Even though the contractor was self-employed, you still have duties and responsibilities for his health and safety, and the health and safety of other people who may be affected by his work.

The car driver is likely to pursue a claim both against the contractor and you. You may both be held liable for the accident, and damages may be awarded against you on a percentage basis, eg, you could be held 75pc responsible and the contractor 25pc.

A court will take into consideration various factors in deciding who was responsible for the accident and how any potential damages should be apportioned, including:

■ Did you make enquiries to establish whether the contractor was capable, competent and able to carry out his work?

Did you investigate his qualifications, whether he was experienced in doing the job, whether he had completed relevant health and safety courses? Have you evidence to show you did this?

​

■ Did you check to see if the contractor had carried out risk assessments and whether his system of work was safe?

Was there any other option open to the contractor other than to put a pipe across the road? Did you check the ramp to see if it was safe?

How many cars would have driven over the ramp without incident before the BMW came along?

Was adequate notice and signposting given about the presence of the ramp to traffic coming along the road?

These are the kind of questions that would be asked when considering if you were in breach of your duty to protect the public from the contractor’s actions when he was working for you.

It is in your favour that you investigated the precautions he was taking.

On the other hand, a court might well take a view that you

were negligent in allowing the job to go on until dusk and that the accident might have been foreseeable if there was inadequate lighting.

​

Did you pressurise the contractor to complete the job that day or was he offered an option to return the next day to finish it?

The contractor might also have a liability if for example his machinery did not have adequate lighting or if he had not set up the ramp properly.

The BMW driver may also bear at least some responsibility for the accident. In order for either you or the contractor to be liable, he will have to prove that you were in some way negligent and that the ramp was indeed the cause of the accident.

If the driver was travelling at excess speed and hit the ramp, it is possible for him to be held responsible for contributory negligence, which would mean that any award for damages that might potentially be made against you would be reduced.

You need to notify your insurance company immediately. It is likely that the BWM owner will take a claim both against you and the contractor. You should also consult your solicitor.

Mary Frances Fahy is a solicitor and tax consultant and the principal of Fahy Neilan Solicitors, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

