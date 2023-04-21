Farming

Legal advice: A contractor spreading slurry for me put a ramp over a pipe across a road and a driver says it caused him to crash. Am I liable?

The contractor said my insurance will have to cover it but I don’t see how it was my fault

Obstacle: 'Part of my land is on the other side of a fairly busy road and it meant the contractor had to put a pipe across the road'. Stock image by Roger Jones Expand

Close

Mary Frances Fahy

Q I employed a contractor to spread slurry for me using the umbilical (piped) system as it I thought it wouldn’t do as much damage to the land as my slurry tanker would.

I have no experience of the umbilical system and didn’t want the hassle of learning or getting involved — best just pay someone to do the job right for me. Or so I thought.

