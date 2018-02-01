Land wars: 'Neighbours intend to lay claim to land that I am set to inherit from my uncle'
Q. Following the recent death of my uncle I learned that I was to inherit a piece of land which he purchased in the early 1960s from a neighbour who has also since died. A few weeks after his will was read I was contacted by my solicitor who informed me that he had been notified by a relative of the neighbour who had sold the land that they intended to lay claim to the land my uncle had left to me. They are claiming that the land was never sold and have mentioned that my uncle paid rent to the land owner. I have found the stubs of the cheques which my uncle used to pay for the land but I am concerned that I may not inherit the land after all.
A. Each year many cases appear before the Courts in an effort to untangle complex land ownership issues.
Assuming that all is in order with the will itself, in this case the question to be answered is whether your uncle acquired ownership of the lands as a result of the payments which you have identified.
If so, what actions need to be taken to have the registration of title dealt with by the registry so that the land can be subsequently transferred under the terms of the will.
The other possibility is whether your uncle could have acquired "squatter's rights" over the lands (otherwise known as adverse possession) after long and uninterrupted use of the land. In this case the title twill still have to be dealt with prior to any transfer occurring under the terms of the will.
Transfer of lands
It is unlikely that the sale of a piece of property occurred without any written agreement, no matter how basic.
A written enforceable contract for sale must be signed by the person against whom the agreement is to be enforceable (which in this case would be the seller).