I’m not happy with the Department inspector, what can I do?

We had a Department inspection this week. I must say I found the inspector pure ignorant. When checking the cattle for tags he was way too rough and all the cattle went crazy in the shed. They would not be used to strangers and the way he treated them was totally wrong.

Later in the evening I discovered one off my best bullocks badly lame and couldn’t walk. I brought him to the vet and was told he had a broken leg. I was also told that because the bullock couldn’t walk the factory would not take him. The bullock had to be put down in the end. I think it is outrageous that I was treated like this and I’m sure the animal broke its leg when in the shed with the vet and all the animals were agitated. Surely there is some way I can be compensated?

Dear reader, thank you for your query. The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine established Farmers’ Charter of Rights 2015-2020 which aims to enhance the delivery of services and schemes to clients of the Department. The Charter sets out the level of on-farm inspections to be undertaken by the Department across the various Farm Schemes. One such inspection relates to Bovine ID and Registration which I assume is the inspection you recently had. The Charter sets out general principles applicable to on-farm inspections and these include: