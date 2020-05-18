Farming

'I'm in trouble with the guards after a neighbour borrowed my shotgun'

Gun licences come with strict conditions and can be revoked immediately by the Gardai if these conditions are breached

Handle with care: Before granting a Firearms Certificate, a Garda superintendent must be satisfied that the applicant complies and can continue to comply with certain conditions Expand

Advice Deirdre Flynn

Q I have had a shotgun for years and the only real use it's had is for scaring crows after I've sown corn. I've always had a licence for it and no issues getting this from the local Garda station.

The other week I lent the gun to my neighbour who has borrowed a few times in the last couple of years since he started doing a bit of tillage. He's used a crow banger and he has asked to borrow my gun when pigeons have been a problem.

My issue is that last week I got a call from the Garda station.