‘I want to leave the farm to the son who works with me – but I’m worried my other four children could challenge my will after I’m gone’

I don’t want the house to be split from the farm and I would hate to see the land sold – how do I stop this happening?

No guarantee: 'Strictly speaking, a parent has no legal obligation to provide for his/her children under the terms of his/her will'. Photo: Getty

Paul Murphy

Query: I am thinking about making my will. My wife died five years ago and I have five children who are all reared and doing their own thing.

I have fine-size farm of about 150ac filled with stock. One of my sons does nearly all of the work for me so I think I should leave the farmhouse, farm and everything on the farm to him.

