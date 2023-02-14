‘I want to leave the farm to the son who works with me – but I’m worried my other four children could challenge my will after I’m gone’

Query: I am thinking about making my will. My wife died five years ago and I have five children who are all reared and doing their own thing.

I have fine-size farm of about 150ac filled with stock. One of my sons does nearly all of the work for me so I think I should leave the farmhouse, farm and everything on the farm to him.

I do not want to split the farmhouse from the farm.

I will probably leave whatever else I have — mainly money in the bank — to my other four children between them.

I am worried that they may not be happy with my decision.

One of the neighbours told me recently that I had to be careful if I am leaving almost everything to one child, as one of the other children could make a claim against my estate once I am gone.

I am very worried about this and would hate to see any of the farm sold. Is there anything I can do to avoid this?

​Response: As a starting point, you should be aware that strictly speaking, a parent has no legal obligation to provide for his/her children under the terms of his/her will.

This does not mean that a child is in any way prevented from taking an action against the estate of his/her parent should they believe that their parent has failed to properly provide for them under the terms of his/her will.

A child in this context does not have to be under the age of 18 or dependent and will include any biological or adopted child of the deceased parent, but not step-children or foster children.

To succeed in such an action, a child must be able to demonstrate to the court that his/her parent has failed in their moral duty to make proper provision for him/her in accordance with their means, whether by will or otherwise.

The onus of proof in such cases is quite high.

The child must also be able to show that he/she has a specific need that their parent could have satisfied by will or otherwise but failed to.

If the court rules that proper provision has not been made for the child, it can make an order to the effect that provision is made for the child from the estate. ​

This could mean that some estate assets may have to be sold.

In making a decision, the court will look at various factors such as:

■ The amount left to a surviving spouse of the deceased if applicable;

■ The number of the parent’s children, their ages and positions in life;

■ The means of the parent;

■ The age of the child taking the action, his/her means and overall prospects in life;

■ The nature of the relationship that existed between the parent and child;

■ Whether the parent has already made provision for the child.

In the event of a claim by one of your children against your estate, the court will endeavour to give due weight to your wishes as contained in the will.

Case law in this area is also clear in that the power of the courts should not be construed as a power to construct an entirely new will for the deceased.

Ultimately, while there is no certain means of preventing a claim against your estate, there are many ways in which you can attempt to ensure that your wishes are respected.

I strongly recommend that you attend with your solicitor to discuss the matter in detail.

Your solicitor will be able to provide you with practical advice in relation to your specific circumstances.

In addition, your solicitor will be able to carefully record your instructions and the rationale behind your decisions.

Your solicitor may also be in a position to assist you in formulating a succession plan which is less likely to give rise to conflict.

Separately, have you informed your son that he will be inheriting the farm (or otherwise led him to believe that this is the case)?

If so, and your son has actively farmed the land at his own expense or to the detriment of other career choices, he could be in a position to challenge your will, should you subsequently decide not to gift the farm to him.

Paul Murphy is a solicitor and trust and estate practitioner with MacSweeney & Co, Solicitors, 22 Eyre Square, Galway ( www.macsweeneylaw.com)