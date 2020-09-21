How to save a fortune on tax with a lifetime transfer

Have you made a will? And when did you last update it? Whoever you are, I strongly advise you to draft a will with a solicitor.

And then you should regularly review its contents, as both your own financial circumstances and your beneficiaries’ tax implications will change over time.

When drafting your will, you should consider the tax implications on an eventual inheritance by your beneficiaries. Poor succession planning can often result in the taxman becoming the third child in the family.

When preparing or reviewing your will, you should consider transfering part of your assets during your lifetime if tax reliefs are available to your beneficiaries (particularly where the transfers will not impact on your current livelihood).

For example, where agricultural assets are being willed to a beneficiary along with substantial non-agricultural assets, that beneficiary may not obtain Agricultural Relief if the ‘Farmer Test’ is not met.

With Agricultural Relief, 90pc of the market value of agricultural assets gifted/inherited are not assessed to gift/inheritance tax.

The ‘Farmer Test’ is not a test on the knowledge of farming. It is basically a computation whereby on the date of gift or inheritance, the beneficiary’s total value of assets including the assets received must consist of at least 80pc in value relating to agricultural assets.

So the disponer (person providing the gift/inheritance) may consider transferring part or all of the agricultural assets during their lifetime when the beneficiary would meet the Farmer Test, so that the agricultural relief is applied on the first transfer.

The following example illustrates this point:

Example

John has decided to leave all his assets to his son Peter in his will. John retired from farming in 2010 (aged 60) and has let the farm on a 10-year lease agreement to a qualifying farmer.

John has also built up a substantial portfolio of investment assets.

Peter has a full-time job and has no interest in farming.

John also has a €30,000 pension which currently provides for his everyday living requirements.

Farm land: €1,000,000 (agri asset)

Farmhouse: €100,000 (agri asset, if transferred at the same time as the land)

Co-op shares: €50,000 (non-agri asset)

Cash/investment funds: €350,000 (non-agri asset)

Total: €1,500,000

Even assuming Peter has no other non-agri assets at the date of inheritance, he would still not meet the 80pc Farmer Test, due to the high value of non-agri assets also being inherited on that date:

Agri assets: €1m + €100K) = €1.1m

Total assets: €1.5m

Agri assets as % of total: 73.33%

Less than 80% — so condition for Agri Relief not met

Therefore Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) on inheritance (assuming no previous gifts from parents) would be:

Inheritance: €1,500,000

Tax-free lifetime threshold: (€335,000)

Taxable benefit: €1,165,000

CAT @ 33%: €384,450

Given John ’s pension it is likely that the rental income yielded from the land letting will also accumulate, increasing the taxable cash amount available for transfer on final inheritance.

This will further reduce the percentage of agri assets to total assets.

Lifetime transfer

Re-applying the Farmer Test, Peter would meet the 80pc Agri Relief criterion on this first transfer:

Agri assets: €1m

Total assets: €1m

Agri assets make up 100% of the total

If Peter lets the property over the next six years under a lease agreement to a qualifying farmer, he should then qualify for Agricultural Relief.

And the tax computation is:

Gift: €1,000,000

Agri Relief @ 90%: (€900,000)

Assessable benefit: €100,000

Tax-free lifetime threshold: (€335,000)

Taxable excess: N/A

CAT @ 33%: Nil

So €900,000 (90pc) of the farm value gifted does not become a taxable benefit for the purpose of gift/inheritance tax.

There are, however, stamp duty costs arising on the above gift, which is currently 1pc (€10,000).

Some or all of the rental income generated from the land thereafter by Peter should also be exempt from income tax, depending on the number of years he leases his land.

Had John continued to draw the rental income, then these monies if accumulated would also have been liable to inheritance tax on the eventual transfer to Peter.

On the eventual inheritance of the remaining non-agricultural assets the tax liability should be:

Farmhouse: €100,000 (no longer an agri asset as it is separate from the farm transfer)

Co-op shares: €50,000

Cash/ investment funds: €350,000

Total: €500,000

Remaining tax-free threshold: €235,000 (€335,000-€100,000)

Taxable benefit: €265,000

CAT @ 33%: €87,450

A summary of the taxes payable on an inheritance of all the assets versus a part gift/part inheritance transfer can be seen in the table:

So there can be substantial tax savings to be made by reviewing the possible lifetime transfer of assets to beneficiaries included in your will.

Points to note:

■ Where a farmhouse is transferred with adjacent farm lands it may qualify for Agricultural relief. However, where the house is separated and transferred separately at a later date, then it will not qualify for Agricultural Relief at that time.

■ Where property is gifted during the lifetime of the disponer, stamp duty arises on the beneficiary. However a transfer on inheritance does not give rise to a stamp duty liability.

■ The small gift exemption of €3,000 has been ignored for this example.

Expand Close Summary of benefits / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Summary of benefits

Brian Harty, of Harty Tax Consulting, is a chartered tax adviser based in Cloyne, Co Cork. email: info@hartytaxconsulting.ie