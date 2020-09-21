Farming

How to save a fortune on tax with a lifetime transfer

Brian Harty

Have you made a will? And when did you last update it? Whoever you are, I strongly advise you to draft a will with a solicitor.

And then you should regularly review its contents, as both your own financial circumstances and your beneficiaries’ tax implications will change over time.

When drafting your will, you should consider the tax implications on an eventual inheritance by your beneficiaries. Poor succession planning can often result in the taxman becoming the third child in the family.