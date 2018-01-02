Farm Ireland
Analysis: Farm succession headaches are far from unique to Ireland

 

Partnership agreements offer medium to long term solutions for issues facing both partners
Anne Kinsella

We may think that the Irish are alone in how they deal with the very complex issue of farm succession, but international research has found that many of the challenges encountered by farm families here are also present in other countries.

Research presented at the recent European Society for Rural Sociology Congress (ESRS) held at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, highlighted that Ireland was in the same group as Germany, Sweden, Lithuania and Hungary as countries with similar proportions of younger (less than 35 years of age) and older farmers (over 55).

Poland, France, Austria and Finland were classified in a further similar group, in that farmers were of a lower age on average, with more farmers younger than 35 and fewer above 55.

However, it was noted that this in itself may not necessarily be indicative of a better farm situation.

Data from Poland showed that in some parts of the country, farmers are opting to split the farm between siblings.

Although reducing the average age looks good on paper, in some of these regions this has caused its own issues with regard to retaining farm viability.

The farm succession process includes both the entry to as well as the exit from agriculture, so we must look at both sides of the coin - the younger entrants and the older 'exiters' - when formulating any new policy measures and in taking both perspectives on board.

Often when it comes to policy, the farmers' perspective in the process is ignored.

Succession remains a major issue, as the farming population of Europe has been ageing.

In 2005 just under 7pc of farmers were younger than 35, with 54pc over 55. The latest data from Eurostat shows that the younger group has fallen slightly, to just below 6pc, while 55pc now fall into the older group.

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has said that bringing generational renewal fully into the policy mainstream cannot happen "without the support of a strong and targeted rural development policy".

Any policy has to take into account the individual farmer as well as the farm.

The life-cycle of the family is coupled with the life-cycle of the farm.

Constructing the identity of a farmer is one of the key points that often comes up in the extensive research into succession.

A farmer from the Czech Republic in one of the studies summed up his understanding of how one "becomes" a farmer: "Do you know how one becomes a farmer? He must be born on a farm and never have done anything else except farming."

So is it the case that one must be born on a farm to "become" a farmer?

And if that is the case, then who is it that decides which of the siblings born on the farm become 'the one'.

To paraphrase a poem from the Flanders region of Belgium which was referred to at the congress: "If you want to stay, sometimes it is better to leave, as when you leave, people notice you when you return."

So therefore in order to be the 'one', is it better to experience the world outside farming and return as the 'favourite' sibling?

Or it is important to stay, learn on the job and earn your inheritance?

The issue of farm succession in Poland was discussed further on a field trip, with reference made to successors quite often not being able to make decisions without the continuing input of the retiring farmer.

However, it must too be recognised that a huge challenge exists on the part of the retiring farmer. This is a transition that is often not properly planned for.

In most jobs a retirement plan is put in place and a retirement course attended to ease the transition.

But this is rarely the case for the farming community, often with an expectation that farmers don't ever retire. The farmer's emotional ties to the land are most often overlooked in the whole process.

Loosening those ties is not easy, so policy makers the world over need to be more aware of the fact that it is a bond that must be loosened slowly and not just suddenly broken.

Anne Kinsella is an economist in the Teagasc Farm Surveys and Agricultural Economics department.


