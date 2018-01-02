Analysis: Farm succession headaches are far from unique to Ireland

We may think that the Irish are alone in how they deal with the very complex issue of farm succession, but international research has found that many of the challenges encountered by farm families here are also present in other countries.

Research presented at the recent European Society for Rural Sociology Congress (ESRS) held at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, highlighted that Ireland was in the same group as Germany, Sweden, Lithuania and Hungary as countries with similar proportions of younger (less than 35 years of age) and older farmers (over 55).

Poland, France, Austria and Finland were classified in a further similar group, in that farmers were of a lower age on average, with more farmers younger than 35 and fewer above 55. However, it was noted that this in itself may not necessarily be indicative of a better farm situation.

Data from Poland showed that in some parts of the country, farmers are opting to split the farm between siblings. Although reducing the average age looks good on paper, in some of these regions this has caused its own issues with regard to retaining farm viability.