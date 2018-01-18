Farm succession stakes causing mental health issues

"Increasingly in the last two years I've come across a lot of mental health issues and it's usually in young people because they don't know what's happening in the future," the farm succession expert told the recent Positive Farmers Conference in Cork.

"I remember in particular one family in Scotland where there was a young man taking anti-depressants because he didn't know what was going to happen and he was in his 30s and married with three children. Sadly his father wasn't well and every time he did something his father didn't agree with, his father would say if he didn't do what he told him, he'd give the farm to his sister."

Older generations are just as susceptible to the stresses of farm succession.