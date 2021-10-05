Deirdre Flynn’s casebook: ‘We’re worried there will be conflict between our children over the farm’

Query: We have a large dairy farm that my husband inherited, and we have three adult children. We intend to leave the farm to our middle child, our only son, who since last year has worked the farm full-time with his father.

We have spent a lot of money on the education of our daughters and we also helped our elder daughter to buy her first home. We intend to do the same for her sister.

Our eldest daughter works as a GP locally and is married and settled.

Our younger daughter has always said she wants to be a solicitor and is halfway through her apprenticeship, but she recently announced that she is going to study Ag science. She wants to get more involved in the running of the farm and has loads of ideas on how to make it more sustainable.

She is a very driven girl and hard to stop once she has an idea in her head.

She has also asked to build on the farm in lieu of buying a house. We had decided against going down the road of giving sites as there was a lot of resentment in my husband’s family with his siblings around this issue and it caused wounds that have never healed.

We were always very clear with our children growing up as to what would happen as we wanted to avoid any hurt.

It has made her brother a bit nervous — he is already bitter that we have spent so much on the two girls and claims they have had a much easier ride than him — and it has made my husband very anxious and angry.

He is talking about injunctions and other legal avenues. I don’t think he means it, but he has had such bad experiences in his own family, it is having an effect.

We have made wills outlining our wishes but I wonder is there anything else we can do now to prevent trouble when we go?

Deirdre’s response: The issue of wills and succession can be very sensitive for families, particularly where there have been previous bad experiences.

It is important to make clear that none of your children are entitled, as a right, to any specific share of your estate.

Presumably the property is either in your husband’s sole name, or in your joint names, so you and he can deal with your assets how you see fit.

It is prudent, however, to point out that parents do have a ‘moral duty’ to provide for their children whether by will or during their lifetime.

The vast majority of parents also want to be as fair as possible in the division of their assets among their children, which can be difficult when the main asset is a farm.

Point out to your son that he is getting the farm — a significant asset and an existing business from which he can generate an income.

The value of a large dairy farm will far outweigh the total cost of any education you provide to your other children.

In any event, it is your money to spend how you see fit. As your son feels your daughters have had an “easier ride”, it is open to him not to take on the farm and instead obtain further education and/or obtain other means of employment. No one can be forced to receive a gift.

It is up to you whether you give your younger daughter a site; if not, you could offer some money towards the purchase of her first house.

You do not say what words you specifically used during these discussions: did you or your husband ever used the word ‘promise’, particularly in relation to the farm?

For example, did you promise to give the farm to anyone? If so, then further information would need to obtained to advise on whether Promissory Estoppel would arise.

Section 117 of the Succession Act 1965 allows a child to make an application to the court where they feel they have not been adequately provided for by their parents.

Where the court is of the view that, having regard to the parents’ means, a parent failed in his/her ‘moral duty’ to make proper provision for the child, then the court may order that such provision would be made for the child out of the estate.

The test for a Section 117 application is two-fold: firstly, your children would have to satisfy the court that there was a failure in your ‘moral duty’; and secondly, that your children had a need which you could have satisfied but you did not.

It is possible for any of your children to take a Section 117 application if they are unhappy with what they get under your will, but there is a very high threshold for them to meet.

If you are adamant that your son should get the farm, you could seek advice from both your accountant and your solicitor as to whether transferring it to him while both you and your husband are living is an option.

Before you even consider this, you need to ensure that both you and your husband will be financially secure if you were to divest yourself of this asset.

At this stage of your lives, you need to ensure you will have enough money and security to provide a comfortable life for yourselves going forward, as well as the ability to meet any unexpected medical/care needs that might arise.

You would also need to consider what money, if any, you wanted to gift to your other children.

It would also appear you need to have a family meeting to clearly outline your wishes to all of your children, to try to avoid any future conflict within the family.





Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practises as a solicitor in Tralee, Co Kerry





The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. Deirdre Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising.

