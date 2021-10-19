Deirdre Flynn’s casebook: We took steps to keep our 10-year-old daughter’s friend away from our dogs but she went to them and got bitten. Are we liable for her minor injury?

Question

My daughter has become friendly with the child of a family who have just moved into the area.

The child has been here to the farm on numerous occasions to play and each time she has been warned to stay away from the dogs as she wanted to pick them up and play with them in a way they wouldn’t be used to.

They are good dogs but they don’t like to be carried or messed with too much. Our own children don’t pay them much attention.

We had a party for my daughter’s 10th birthday recently and we had a couple of her classmates over.

We set up the party in the garden just outside the house, with a bouncy castle, and told them all to stay out of the yard.

We were very clear about this and had warned our daughter to make sure they all stuck to the rules, as not all the children would be used to farms.

The gate from the garden to the yard was closed, but not locked.

Either my wife or I were in the garden at all times but somehow the friend eluded us and went into the yard to see the dogs. She went into the shed where we had put them for the duration of the party, and one of them bit her.

She got a good nip and was very upset. My wife is a nurse and washed the injury, put on a cream and bandaged it up. She said it was a minor injury that didn’t require any further treatment.

When the child’s mother picked her up my wife explained what happened and asked when the girl had her last tetanus shot.

The mother was fine leaving but the father called me that night and told me he would send me the bill for a hospital visit and that he was considering taking legal action.

I am happy to pay for the hospital visit to keep the peace between neighbours but he has got my back up with the threat of legal action.

There was no real harm to the girl and she had been warned to stay away from the dogs. What is my exposure?

Read More

Answer:

The law is clear: the owner of a dog is liable in compensation for damage/injury caused in an attack on any person by the dog.

‘Strict liability’ is imposed on the owner of a dog — this means the injured person need only prove that firstly, they were injured and secondly, that a particular person’s dog was responsible for that injury to bring a claim for compensation for personal injury and other damages suffered from the bite.

The only exception to this strict liability is where a dog attacks a trespasser — a person who enters onto a dog owner’s land without invitation or permission.

A trespasser, if bitten and injured, must prove that the dog in question had a “mischievous propensity” —the owner, given the previous behaviour of the dog, could foresee that it may bite/attack somebody.

You do not say what breed your dogs are. Do they fall within the category of ‘dangerous dogs’ as set out in the Control of Dogs regulations?

Ten breeds — including Rottweiler, German shepherd (Alsatian) and English bull terrier — are subject to additional controls. For example, they must be kept on a strong short lead by a person over the age of 16 who is capable of controlling them, and they must also be securely muzzled when they are in a public place.

There a number of issues in your query that would be considered in any legal action: that the injured child was warned on numerous occasions to stay away from the dogs; you had put the dogs away in a shed in the yard away from the children.

It would appear the child contributed to the injury she sustained by disobeying the rules of the party and leaving the garden, seeking out the dogs and essentially, encroaching onto their territory.

Nevertheless, as you had invited the children onto your property, it was for you to take every precaution to ensure the dogs did not come into contact with the children, particularly when you had an awareness of this child’s tendency to seek out the dogs.

And if your dogs had a ‘mischievous propensity’ or fall within the definition of dangerous dogs, then your obligation in this regard is even more significant.

Householders with dogs are strongly advised to take out a policy of home insurance that covers compensation in the event their dog bites someone.

It is important when you are taking out the insurance policy that you act with the utmost good faith in answering the questions of the insurer.

Read More

If your dog has a ‘mischievous propensity’ then you will need to inform your insurance company of this as otherwise, they may seek to set aside the policy as a result of non-disclosure.

Every dog owner must abide by the law in terms of the control of dogs; otherwise, an insurance company may not pay out.

You should seek advice from your solicitor before engaging further with the child’s parents.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practises as a solicitor in Tralee, Co Kerry.