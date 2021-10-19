Farming

Deirdre Flynn’s casebook: We took steps to keep our 10-year-old daughter’s friend away from our dogs but she went to them and got bitten. Are we liable for her minor injury?

The girl disobeyed the rules we clearly set out at a party and on previous visits to our farm; now her father is sending us a hospital bill and threatening legal action

'The law is clear: the owner of a dog is liable in compensation for damage/injury caused in an attack on any person by the dog'

Deirdre Flynn

Question

My daughter has become friendly with the child of a family who have just moved into the area.

The child has been here to the farm on numerous occasions to play and each time she has been warned to stay away from the dogs as she wanted to pick them up and play with them in a way they wouldn’t be used to.

