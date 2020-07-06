Farming

Covid crisis has sparked renewed fears among farm families about 'Fair Deal' scheme costs

Nursing home care will cost at least €1,100 per week and finding a significant proportion of that kind of money will present an impossible challenge for most farm families. Expand

Analysis Martin O'Sullivan

Prior to the onset of the Covid -19 pandemic I received the occasional query about the Fair Deal Scheme, but over the past three months I have received a deluge of queries, along with a good number of requests to assist in the application process.

I can only conclude that the reason for this upsurge in demand for information is the uncertainty that many older people are experiencing about what the future holds, coupled with the fact that many of them have had lots of time to think this matter over recent months.

The people who contacted me have a particular concern about their eligibility for support under the scheme, and generally with good reason.