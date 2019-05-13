Advice: Nursing-home care costs need to be factored into farm succession plans

Long-term nursing home care

When the need for care requires a nursing home, the Nursing Homes Support Scheme, also known as the Fair Deal Scheme, provides financial support.

Under this scheme, the person in need of long-term nursing home care, makes a contribution towards the cost of the care and the State pays the balance. The scheme covers approved private nursing homes, voluntary and public nursing homes.

When you apply for the scheme, your care needs are assessed to confirm that long-term nursing home care is required. Your financial situation is assessed to see how much you will have to contribute towards your nursing-home fees. If your contribution is less than the amount of the fees, the HSE will pay the rest. For example, if the cost of your care was €1,000 and your weekly contribution was €300, the HSE will pay the weekly balance of €700. Persons in receipt of financial support under the scheme will not be required to pay more than the cost of care in respect of his or her long-term residential care services.

Assets, such as savings and property (including the family farm and home), are taken into account when assessing your financial situation. The Financial Assessment which determines what your contribution will be looks at all your income and assets. In the case of a member of a couple, the assessment will be based on half of the couple's combined income and assets.

You will be expected to contribute 80pc of your income (less some allowable deductions) and 7.5pc of the value of any assets per annum. The first €36,000 of your assets, or €72,000 for a couple, will not be counted at all in the Financial Assessment.

Your principal residence (family home) will only be included in the financial assessment for the first three years of your time in care. This is known as the 22.5pc or 'three-year cap'. In the case of a couple, the contribution based on the principal residence will be capped at 11.25pc, where one partner remains in the home while the other enters long-term nursing home care.

If an applicant opts for the Nursing Home Loan in respect of the principal residence, the spouse or partner can also apply to have the repayment of the loan deferred for their lifetime. After three years, even if you are still getting long-term nursing home care, you will not pay any further contribution based on the principal residence.

In the case of the farm, prior to 2018, farm families and small business owners were required to set aside 7.5pc of the value of their business/land annually to fund a place in a nursing home. Now, if you own a farm, the 'three-year cap' that applies to the family home also applies to the farm, provided you fulfil the following requirements, (i) you have suffered a sudden illness or disability which causes the need for long-term care, (ii) you or your partner ran the farm up until the time of the sudden illness or disability and (iii) a family successor certifies that he/she will continue the management of the farm.

There is a 'claw back' mechanism, which means that farm assets sold or transferred within five years of a person entering a nursing home will be subject to the annual 7.5pc charge with the three-year cap applying. For example, if the farm was transferred seven years prior to the former farm owner requiring nursing-home care, then there is no 'claw back' from the new owner.

The Nursing Home Support Scheme has been the subject of scrutiny and criticism from the farming community as it can place a financial burden on the farm successor, who finds that they must pay a portion of the value of the farm asset towards the care of a relative, even after the farm asset has been transferred to them. This can make the sale of part of the farm necessary to discharge this liability.

The focus on the nursing-home care and the way farms are treated under this scheme places an increased emphasis on the need for succession planning well in advance of the need for nursing-home care by the farm owner.

Theresa A Murphy, Barrister at Law, based in Ardrahan, Co Galway

