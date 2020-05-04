Farming

Advice: How do we stop our 'difficult' son selling our farm and home?

The Covid-19 crisis has heightened property concerns for older people dealing with volatile family situations

Protection: The legal profession has adapted to ensure it can provide essential services, like wills, for vulnerable clients while still adhering to the legislation Expand

Deirdre Flynn

Q My husband is in a nursing home after suffering two strokes in succession a few years ago. While his health has not deteriorated too much in that time, he will be 80 next month and the nursing home he's in has had a few cases of Covid-19.

We had a dairy farm and it kept us comfortable down the years and helped us put our two sons through college. The farm is now rented out to a local dairy farmer, who pays his bills on time; it's a great income for me as it helps pay the nursing home bills.

We had a lovely couple of years before my husband got sick, and when our accountant advised us years ago to create a will, we did. We thought it would be great to do some future planning in case something happened one of us.