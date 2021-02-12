Farming

A minor accident with the farm jeep and trailer looks set to escalate into a very expensive claim –what are our options?

Farmers are exposed to costly insurance claims and legal actions if they don’t have the correct licence for towing a trailer

Deirdre Flynn

My son was involved in a minor accident with our jeep and trailer. He was bringing a few cattle home from the mart misjudged turning at a junction and hit a BMW X5 causing minor but very expensive damage.

However, the driver is now claiming to have whiplash injuries and it looks as if the incident is about to snowball. To make matters worse, my son has a full driver’s licence but does not have a trailer licence. Our insurance company is now warning it may not cover the damage. What is out liability here? Is there anything we can do?

Unfortunately, the issue of driving licences and towing trailers is a vexed one for the farming community.

