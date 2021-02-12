A minor accident with the farm jeep and trailer looks set to escalate into a very expensive claim –what are our options?

My son was involved in a minor accident with our jeep and trailer. He was bringing a few cattle home from the mart misjudged turning at a junction and hit a BMW X5 causing minor but very expensive damage.

However, the driver is now claiming to have whiplash injuries and it looks as if the incident is about to snowball. To make matters worse, my son has a full driver’s licence but does not have a trailer licence. Our insurance company is now warning it may not cover the damage. What is out liability here? Is there anything we can do?

Unfortunately, the issue of driving licences and towing trailers is a vexed one for the farming community.

In this instance, you say your son misjudged turning at a junction and hit another vehicle causing damage.

When you say the insurance company is warning it may not cover the damage, that implies that your son was responsible for the accident.

With regard to licences and towing trailers, drivers need to understand the category of trailer they are allowed to drive depending on their licence.

Towing capacity and weight

The towing capacity and the load carrying capacity of the trailer also need to be established. For example, the RSA defines a light trailer as one “with a maximum mass (as specified by the manufacturer), not exceeding 3,500kg.”

Examples of a light trailer can include horseboxes and livestock trailers. The maximum mass is the weight of a trailer including the maximum load it can carry according to the manufacturer.

There are different types of licences that can apply to trailers and it is imperative that a driver not only knows which licence he/she has, but also, what their insurance policy covers.

Most full licence holders in Ireland hold a Category B licence which permits you to drive a car, van or 4 x 4 which has a maximum mass of 3,500kg and is designed to carry no more than eight passengers in addition to the driver.

Category B and Category BE

A person with a category B licence can tow a trailer with a maximum weight of no more than 750kg; where it is more than 750kg, the combined maximum mass of the towing vehicle and trailer cannot be more than 3,500kg.

If you want to tow a trailer where the combined weight of the towing vehicle and the trailer is more than 3,500kg, then you must hold a category BE licence.

As a general rule, your son, if he holds a full licence holder under category B, may not be entitled to tow a jeep and cattle trailer as the combined weight mass would presumably exceed 3,500kg.

You should check the manufacturer’s statutory plate affixed to both the trailer and to your jeep to confirm the maximum weight it can carry. You should do this immediately.

In relation to insurance, even if your son had the correct licence, this does not automatically mean he would be covered by insurance.

You need to check your insurance policy to ensure it does cover you and any other named drivers to tow a trailer, as not every insurance policy does.

Penalties

If your son does not have the correct licence and is not insured to tow the trailer, he could be at risk of serious road traffic penalties in addition to the insurance company not covering the policy.

You say the driver of the other vehicle is now claiming to have whiplash injuries and, therefore, it is likely he/she will lodge a claim with the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) for compensation. You will get a letter from PIAB notifying you of this if it happens. The injured party has up to two years from the date of the accident to lodge this claim.

In the event your insurance company does not cover you, and it is established that your son is responsible for the accident, then you could find yourself having to pay out for both the damage to the third party vehicle (as well as your own) and compensation for personal injuries.

You should consult your solicitor without delay to obtain specific legal advice.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practices as a Solicitor at Deirdre Flynn Solicitors, 4 Ivy Terrace, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Deirdre Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising. You should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.