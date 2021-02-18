‘A heifer I bought online already had a condition that the vet says is beyond treatment – do I have any comeback?’

I have had to buy cattle online in recent weeks due to the lockdown. A couple of weeks ago I bought a heifer weanling online at a mart and it wasn’t till I got her home I saw she had serious hoof problems. Due to the positioning of the camera at the mart, I was unable to see the animal’s feet.

To make matters worse, the issue with the animal hoofs was not declared by the auctioneer prior to the sale. I didn’t spot it until I got the heifer home and I didn’t know what was wrong, so I decided to call my vet.

When he came out to look at the heifer he said there was little he could do in terms of treatment. He also said the condition should have been declared by the auctioneer. When I contacted the mart with a view to returning the sale, it took a hands-off approach and gave me the previous owner’s number and left it up to us to sort it out.

The previous owner said he sold the animal ‘bought as seen’ and would not be taking it back and has since refused to return my calls. Have I any rights here? Is there anything I can do at this point?

Q The buying and selling of cattle at marts, and otherwise, can often be the source of disputes, but it is likely to become more commonplace now as the marts do more business online due to the current pandemic.

When private individuals purchase goods or a service from a business for personal use, they are classified as consumers and can therefore rely on consumer law, for example the Sale of Goods and Supply of Services Acts.

This sets out that goods must be of merchantable quality, fit for their purpose and are what they are described to be. There are various remedies open to a consumer under this legislation in the event the goods do not comply.

However, when a farmer purchases an animal in the course of his business as a farmer, he is not deemed to be a consumer and consumer legislation does not apply to him.

Instead, that farmer will have to rely on the rules of contract law to determine any dispute between him and the other party.

The basic elements of a contract are offer, acceptance and consideration. An offer, in the case of an animal for sale at a mart, is the offer of the animal for sale; the acceptance is when your bid for the animal is accepted, and consideration is the money you pay for the animal.

Once all these elements are in place, a valid contract exists. This contract can be oral or written, and in the case of sale of animals at a mart, it is usually oral.

A contract can have various terms and conditions; some are expressed and some are implied. Generally at a mart, the terms and conditions of sale are expressed in writing and placed on notice boards around the ring.

Now that marts have moved online, it is reasonable to conclude that these same terms and conditions of sale also apply to online sales, and a mart may also have included additional terms. Marts will most likely have their terms and conditions on their websites for all prospective purchasers.

You purchased the animal online and say it was not until you got her home that you noticed the hoof problem. You say you could not see the animal’s feet due to the camera angle. You also say the condition was not declared by the auctioneer prior to sale.

Factors

It is difficult to give a specific answer to your query without gathering some further information, but consideration should be given to factors including:

the terms and conditions of the Mart through which you purchased the animal

whether the auctioneer was made aware of the hoof condition by the vendor prior to sale

whether you were given an opportunity to look at the animal after the purchase and prior to bringing her home

was it reasonable for the mart to place the camera at the particular angle it was at.

In the case of disputes involving animals bought and sold through marts, the mart’s terms and conditions need to be investigated in the first instance, specifically those around online purchases.

You should keep track of the expenses you incur in dealing with this animal as, if you are successful in your claim, you can seek to recoup these out-of-pocket expenses.

You need to act quickly after purchasing an animal as any delay would negatively impact your case, so you need to speak with your solicitor immediately.

Deirdre Flynn practices as a solicitor at Deirdre Flynn Solicitors, 4 Ivy Terrace, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Deirdre Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising. You should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.