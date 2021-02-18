Farming

Farming

‘A heifer I bought online already had a condition that the vet says is beyond treatment – do I have any comeback?’

A mart's normal terms and conditions of sale should also apply to online sales. Marts will most likely have their terms and conditions on their websites.

Deirdre Flynn

I have had to buy cattle online in recent weeks due to the lockdown. A couple of weeks ago I bought a heifer weanling online at a mart and it wasn’t till I got her home I saw she had serious hoof problems. Due to the positioning of the camera at the mart, I was unable to see the animal’s feet.

To make matters worse, the issue with the animal hoofs was not declared by the auctioneer prior to the sale. I didn’t spot it until I got the heifer home and I didn’t know what was wrong, so I decided to call my vet.

When he came out to look at the heifer he said there was little he could do in terms of treatment. He also said the condition should have been declared by the auctioneer. When I contacted the mart with a view to returning the sale, it took a hands-off approach and gave me the previous owner’s number and left it up to us to sort it out.

