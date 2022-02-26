Farming

25 years of divorce in Ireland: ‘Many can’t split up until they can finance two households and that’s a big problem’

Housing crisis has led to couples staying together and living separate lives

Aisling Meehan, an agricultural solicitor and trained farmer based in Co Clare, doesn't get many enquiries about prenups Expand

Close

Ellen Coyne

The Ploughing Championship is no place for romance. Ireland’s famous annual agricultural show is developing a poor reputation for pillow talk, as it seems to be the place where the dark fears of soon-to-be betrothed farmers find a voice as one of the main discussion topics at the event.

I find around the ploughing match, it always becomes a big topic around prenuptial agreements,” Aisling Meehan, an agricultural solicitor and trained farmer based in Co Clare, said.

