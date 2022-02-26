25 years of divorce in Ireland: ‘Many can’t split up until they can finance two households and that’s a big problem’

The Ploughing Championship is no place for romance. Ireland’s famous annual agricultural show is developing a poor reputation for pillow talk, as it seems to be the place where the dark fears of soon-to-be betrothed farmers find a voice as one of the main discussion topics at the event.

“I find around the ploughing match, it always becomes a big topic around prenuptial agreements,” Aisling Meehan, an agricultural solicitor and trained farmer based in Co Clare, said.

Contracts drawn up between a couple before they get married have no legal basis in Ireland, but Ms Meehan said the court can “have regard to them”. But despite how often coverage of the ploughing match has been dominated by lobbying for prenuptial agreements, the reality is that few individual farmers seem willing to start the prenup process after they’ve asked for their lover’s hand.

“I wouldn’t get many inquiries about [prenups]. I think I’m 14 years in practice now and I specialise solely in agriculture and I would have had two inquiries where people wanted to do them but ultimately didn’t go through with them because they were putting too much stress on the relationship.”

It’s more likely that all the talk of legally protecting the farm before an in-law marries into it is just the manifestation of a deep, almost national fear of losing land. When Ireland held a divisive referendum in 1995 to legalise divorce, one of the most seductive arguments for a No vote was the scare story put about that allowing divorce would lead to family farms across the country being carved up and lost. As the New York Times explained in its coverage of the referendum at the time: “In Ireland, land ownership is almost as sacred as religion.”

Ms Meehan said while popular opinion would be that the farm would have to be sold or divided if marriage breaks down, this can often be avoided.

“The saying among farm families is that you go up the aisle with a full farm and you come down the aisle with half a farm. Parents can be nervous in terms of succession planning that if they hand over the farm, and there is a marital breakdown, that a spouse can take half the farm. Historically, that might have been the case but not so much anymore because circumstances have changed.”

Often, the farmer’s spouse who in the past would have been the “dependent” may have their own job outside the farm where they may even earn more than their farming partner and the court may not need to make provision for them. The attitude of the courts towards handling family farms after a divorce has also changed, and judges are now more likely to understand that dividing a farm may not be good for anyone

“I think judges are much more informed around family farms and the fact it has to be financially viable and that if you divide up the farm that is no longer financially viable and that you don’t have the income stream there in order to provide for kids going through school and college etc,” she said. Fears around losing the farm can also be generational.

Melanie Murphy, who was Ireland’s first divorce coach, said that she had come across cases where relatives have interfered when farmer’s marriages started to break down because they were anxious about their succession plans for the family land.

“In the countryside, there are a lot of issues around land ownership and in divorce the family farm is a big piece that would have to be discussed. There would be interventions with the family, discussions, mediation, agreements and even payoffs,” she said.

“You would hear of arrangements where someone would be allowed to live on this part of the farm or this part of the land, as long as they agree to live very separately.”

Ms Murphy said even 25 years on from divorce being legalised in Ireland, a certain stigma still remains.

At a recent online divorce summit organised by Ms Murphy, about half of the attendants either attended anonymously or paid to have the recording sent to them retrospectively so they could watch and listen in private.

Ms Murphy said the stress of managing the impact divorce has on property and land takes a “huge toll” on people, and that it can be particularly difficult in situations where a relationship has turned abusive and the survivor can be left with nowhere to go.

For women, this can be especially challenging if they have been working inside the home for a number of years and are then left with little to no hope of qualifying for another mortgage after losing or leaving the family home.

In many cases, after one person leaves the home the other can no longer afford the mortgage anyway so the property gets sold and both parties can end up struggling to pay rent.

According to an annual report from the Courts Service published last year, there were 5,266 applications for divorce made in Ireland in 2020. This was the highest ever annual figure since divorce was first introduced, and an increase of almost a third from 2019.

Divorce in Ireland remains expensive, but the cost will depend heavily on whether or not the split is contested. A consent divorce is estimated to cost between €2,000 and €3,000 plus VAT, while a fully contested divorce at the circuit court could cost between €10,000 and €20,000 plus VAT. A consent divorce can be finished in a matter of months, while a fully contested divorce could take up to two years.

The exact amount of time will vary and depend on the county the person is in, and how long the waiting list at the local court is.

A number of family law solicitors are predicting a further increase in Ireland’s divorce rate, as the pressure the pandemic put on couples will start to materialise in relationship breakdowns over the next couple of years.

When Kate Liston opened her family law solicitor office again in January, she said that things went “nuts”. The Liston family law office in Limerick started to see an average of between three and four separations coming in a week, which Ms Liston said was a “marked increase” on the one to two cases it would have seen in the final weeks before the pandemic first hit in 2020.

“If your marriage was struggling going into Covid-19, it would have taken a battering. And it’s definitely had casualties in that respect,” she said.

“After Covid-19, people are finding that life is too short. That’s the big difference between Covid-19 and the economic crash, Covid-19 brought people’s mortality a bit more to the fore. And now they think, I can’t imagine spending the rest of my life with these people. That is the kind of vibe we are getting.”

Her youngest client is 23, and her oldest is 82 – it’s the latter’s second divorce. Ms Liston said that there is likely to be a “lag” before the pandemic divorces start to materialise in court applications. She said she also believes there are a number of people who would like to end their marriage after the pressure of the last couple of years, but who are forced to remain living together due to the cost of needing to keep up mortgage repayments while also potentially renting a new property on their own.

“[The housing crisis] is coming up every week. Rents are so high. If a couple have a moderate income and they need to finance a mortgage, as well as being able to pay rent … that is leading to more people living within the same home for years, where they’re potentially separated. They’re not going to get their divorce until it’s time for them to actually be able to finance two households. That is a big, big problem,” she said.

“There’s no simple solution to the housing crisis. But it does leave people in limbo for a lot longer than is tolerable.”

The protracted, tense and heated nature of divorce proceedings can often “bring out the worst in people”.

“You’d be surprised at why some of the cases are as bitter as they are. And then some aren’t, it very much depends on people’s attitudes.”

While a number of family law practices said there was a gender divide among those who look for love after divorce, Ms Liston said the process doesn’t seem to leave too many clients too jaded.

“I do see men find someone new much sooner, whereas women absolutely will swear off relationships forever. But the amount of people who are like, ‘I’m getting remarried!’

“I’ve only ever said to one person, ‘please do not remarry, it’s just not for you and you should steer well clear of it’.”