Large Limerick farm sold to a local buyer for €200,000 below guide

A west Limerick farm extending to 160ac at Shanrath on the outskirts of Newcastlewest sold by private treaty recently.

Guided at between €1.1m and €1.2m, the final sale price was not revealed by a the auctioneers, GVM. However, local sources believe the price achieved was 'north of €900,000'. The holding was bought by a farmer from the area.

On the R222 Dromcollogher road, not far from the village of Castlemahon, the farm is accessed by a long laneway.

The place is bounded by the River Deel at the northern and eastern sides and laid out in 15 good-sized fields. The land is divided between good and heavy ground and has not been farmed for some time. The yard includes a five-column haybarn with a lean-to, a cubicle house, a holding pen, a crush and a range of useful sheds.

Shanrath The residence is a traditional two storey farm house in decent condition surrounded by a nice garden. The accommodation includes a hallway, dining room, sitting room, kitchen and utility, five bedrooms and a bathroom. While structurally sound it will need some renovation. Shannonside farm Moving to the opposite corner of the county, GVM is handling the sale of a 48ac farm on the banks of the Shannon at Castleconnell across the river from O'Briensbridge and near Montpelier, the last village in Limerick before crossing the river into Clare. The private treaty sale is guided at €300,000. The holding comes without buildings but with plenty of road frontage that could have site potential, subject to planning permission. Laid out in one large field and up to four smaller divisions the farm is home to 28ac of good land while the remainder is closer to the river and low-lying in nature. Auctioneer Tom Crosse of GVM describes the farm as a nice block of ground in a lovely setting with farming and development potential.