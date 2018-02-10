'Land mobility is crucial for young farmers' - former Macra president is back on farm

Sean Finan, the former Macra president is back on the family farm in Foxborough near Castlerea in Roscommon where they raise weanling heifers on a 12-month rotation for the local marts in Roscommon and Elphin.

"We have been realising good prices at the marts over the past year and we will see if they remain at the same level when we begin to sell our spring stock at the local marts in a few weeks time," says Sean.

He farms with his parents Padraig and Mary along with his brother Brian and for someone working in the waterlogged fields of the west of Ireland he is happy to report that the farm has plenty of fodder. "It's a challenging situation fodder-wise in parts of Roscommon and Leitrim but we have enough to keep us going until May," says Sean.

"We have a heavy soil and we are constantly improving the grass quality and soil with a view to extending the working season. The weather is always a factor to consider in this area." The UCG civil engineering graduate, who added the Green Cert to his qualifications in 2008, has just completed a hectic two years as President of Macra during which time the young farmers' rural organisation completed its strategic plan for the next seven years.