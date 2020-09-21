Farming

Lamb prices erode by 20c/kg as weak sterling impacts

Lambs at Loughrea mart Expand

Martin Coughlan

When prices fall — quotes for lambs are back 20c/kg this week — the farming organisations will always fight hard to get things stabilised or returned to where they were. Their language on occasion is colourful with words and phrases such as “disaster”, “profiteering” and “scandalous opportunism” often featuring prominently. I have sometimes been very critical of the tactics used by processors as they go about the business of squeezing their primary suppliers.

Last weekend, for example, I tackled a procurement officer in one of the bigger factories to explain this latest round of lamb price cuts. He cited trading difficulties and alleged bountiful supply. “Next you’ll be telling me God is on your side,” I said.

There was a pause. “My eight-year-old daughter told me last week that I would definitely go to heaven.” Wondering about this statement’s relevance and possibly knowing I was about to be set up, I still went on to ask how this man’s daughter had arrived at this conclusion. “Jesus was a shepherd and as I work with sheep all the time, I’m obviously also a shepherd and all shepherds go to heaven,” he said.