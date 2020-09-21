Lamb prices erode by 20c/kg as weak sterling impacts

When prices fall — quotes for lambs are back 20c/kg this week — the farming organisations will always fight hard to get things stabilised or returned to where they were. Their language on occasion is colourful with words and phrases such as “disaster”, “profiteering” and “scandalous opportunism” often featuring prominently. I have sometimes been very critical of the tactics used by processors as they go about the business of squeezing their primary suppliers.

Last weekend, for example, I tackled a procurement officer in one of the bigger factories to explain this latest round of lamb price cuts. He cited trading difficulties and alleged bountiful supply. “Next you’ll be telling me God is on your side,” I said.

There was a pause. “My eight-year-old daughter told me last week that I would definitely go to heaven.” Wondering about this statement’s relevance and possibly knowing I was about to be set up, I still went on to ask how this man’s daughter had arrived at this conclusion. “Jesus was a shepherd and as I work with sheep all the time, I’m obviously also a shepherd and all shepherds go to heaven,” he said.

Sean McNamara of ICSA believes, however, that this old tactic won't work. "Not this time," he says. "The weather is good and those with sheep will wait the factories out. As well as that, those who bought stores in July know what they need to make and they definitely won't shift."

Whatsapp Photo Roger Jones. Around the marts Athenry There was a good turnout here yesterday with the trade well maintained. Sample prices in the 45-50kg category included: 45kgs at €100/hd; 47kgs at €107/hd; and 49kgs at €110/kg. In the ewe lamb section, 43-46kgs sold from €112-114/hd, with those from 47-50kg averaging €110-115/hd. Cull ewes sold from €65-124/hd, while breeding ewes made €128-165/hd. Inishowen Harry Molloy noted that his weekend turnout was back a bit on more recent offerings. “We had 2,000 as opposed to 3,000 last week but that’s understandable as a lot of sheep went out of this country as stores over the last few months,” he told me. On the prices side samples included 35kg ewe lambs at €84-85/hd, with 27kg ewes making €66/hd. Among the ram lambs 30kgs sold for 74-75/hd, with 37kgs making €88, while 46kgs ram lambs saw €110/hd. Heavy cull ewes over 90kg sold from €132-136/hd, with lighter 59-73kg types selling from €68-90/hd. Kilkenny There was a good-size sale here yesterday with the trade reckoned a little easier partly because a lot of the better sheep in this area have possibly already been traded and partly because factory quotes up the road in ICM Camolin were down by 20c/kg. Sample prices among the lambs included 42-49kgs at €94-109/hd, 51-53kgs at €111-115/hd and 35kgs making €85/hd. Hoggets sold from €160-200/hd, with older breeders averaging €120-132/hd. Cull ewes sold from €80-113/hd, with lighter lots making €50-80/hd. Blessington Trade for fat lambs was also reckoned a little less here, with factory types selling from €102-115/hd, while heavier lambs sold from €115-120/hd. Store lambs over 40kg made €86-100/hd, with those from 35-40kg averaging 80-92/hd and lighter lots down to 30kg coming in at €60-80/hd. Strong demand for breeding sheep resulted in Suffolk cross ewe lambs making €96-150/hd, while Cheviot ewe lambs averaged €85-140/hd. Cheviot hogget ewes sold from €170-215/hd, with Suffolk hoggets making €180-220/hd. Older Cheviot and Suffolk ewes sold from €115-70/hd. Among the culls, heavier ewes sold from €118-136/hd, while feeder types made €76-115. Headford Trade for breeding sheep was buoyant, with ewe hoggets making €100-200/hd, while older breeding sheep were €110-155/hd. Among the ewe lambs the heavier 51kg type sold to €135/hd, while those in the 40-44kg bracket made €115-131/hd. In the lighter section 39kgs averaged €112/hd. Mixed bunches of wethers sold from €80-110/hd. Cull ewes made from €80-150/hd Roscommon Numbers here held last week, with the trade reported as being firm for both lambs and ewes. Sample prices among the finished lambs included 48.4/kgs at €114.50/hd, 50kgs at €111-117/hd and 49kgs at €112-114/hd. In the ewe lamb section you had 35kgs at €82/hd; a slight jump in weight but a bigger jump in quality brought you to 36.7kgs at €100 and 36.3kgs at €110/hd. Stepping further up the weights you find 41.9kgs at €115-120/hd, with 41.7kgs making €135/hd. In the store section samples included 34.5kgs at €74/hd, 35kgs at €82/hd, 37.3kgs at €83 and and 37.8kgs at €90/hd. Cast ewes topped out at €127/hd.