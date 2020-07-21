Kramer goes back to its farming roots with new compact loaders

Lifting capacity is claimed to be 1,140kg for the smaller machine and 1,400kg for the larger.

Building wheeled loaders has been the business of Kramer since 1973 when it ceased production of tractors and concentrated on the construction market.

They had started life by building tractors in 1925, but with the heavyweights of the industry coming to dominate the market they decided to get out of the sector and prospered elsewhere while many of their fellow manufacturers in Germany faded into history.

Over the intervening years the company's range of machines has expanded to include all three major type - wheel loaders, telescopic wheel loaders and telehandlers.

Despite the focus on construction machines farming was never totally neglected so it is no surprise to see the latest compact machines appear in agricultural guise. These machines are the KL12.5 and the KL14.5, which, to the naked eye, would appear to be the same loader as they share identical dimensions. The difference lies beneath the skin with the KL12.5 having a 24hp Yanmar diesel while the KL14.5 is blessed with a beefier 38hp motor from the same source.

Lifting capacity is claimed to be 1,140kg for the smaller machine and 1,400kg for the larger. Total operating weight for both is around the two tonne mark.

The chief advantage of their diminutive size is that at a height of 2.170m and width of just 1.260m they can wriggle into many confined buildings thanks to the four wheel steering capabilities. The obvious task would be clearing pens and houses that may have once been accessible to a little grey Fergie and buckrake but are out of bounds to anything approaching a modern tractor with Q cab.

The cab of the new Kramers is a major selling point with a new design and better ergonomics.

