Kerrygold get green light for €40m extension to Mitchelstown butter plant

The footprint of the proposed expansion at the Mitchelstown plant is marked in blue

An ambitious €40m plan to expand the Kerrygold butter processing plant in Mitchelstown, bringing a significant jobs boost to the town has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

In March of last year Kerrygold Butter Packing Ireland, a subsidiary of Ornua, lodged an application for the expansion, which the company said would double the capacity at the existing Kerrygold Park to 80,000 tonnes per year. The park opened in 2016.

The proposal made provision for a new butter churn and cream processing infrastructure, two new packaging lines, additional cold storage capacity, office and car parking spaces.

At the time the company said they hoped to commence work on the project, which will create 150 jobs during construction and a further 30 permanent roles on completion, by the end of last summer with a 12-month build time. An Ornua spokesperson said that in addition to bringing new jobs to the region the development would help stimulate economic growth at what is a “challenging time for many rural communities”.

Read More

Despite concerns expressed by An Taisce, which claimed the existing milk production levels at the plant were “already causing significant and unlawful environmental damage”, the plan was given the green light by Cork County Council subject to 26 conditions. These dealt with a variety of issues under different sub-headings including environmental protection, the protection of biodiversity on the site, road safety and flood prevention.

However, in a submission lodged with the appeals board by local resident and consultant engineer Kevin Finn said the conditions had failed to address a number of issues including odours, the movement of traffic in the vicinity of the plant and noise.

Mr Finn further wrote that the proposed development would “promote further milk production and associated harmful effects on the environment and climate, contrary to the objectives to reduce the harmful contribution to climate change from farming”.

In his report An Bord Pleanála inspector Kevin Moore said: “(The development) would not seriously injure the residential amenities of the area, would not be prejudicial to public health and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience.”