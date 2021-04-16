Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Keeping it in the family: the inheritance tax relief that can save farmers up to €100,000

Unmarried farmers or farmers who are married without children can avoid a serious tax burden by availing of the special relief available if they intend passing the farm on to a favourite nephew or niece.

Agricultural Relief and Favourite Nephew/Niece Relief may significantly reduce or eliminate a tax liability altogether on some farm transfers. Expand

Close

Agricultural Relief and Favourite Nephew/Niece Relief may significantly reduce or eliminate a tax liability altogether on some farm transfers.

Agricultural Relief and Favourite Nephew/Niece Relief may significantly reduce or eliminate a tax liability altogether on some farm transfers.

Agricultural Relief and Favourite Nephew/Niece Relief may significantly reduce or eliminate a tax liability altogether on some farm transfers.

Martin O'Sullivan

There is a significant cohort of farmers out there who are unmarried or are married without children.

For these people, the question of handing on the farm can pose serious questions in terms of tax planning and avoiding a serious tax burden for the eventual successor, be they niece, nephew, distant relative or unrelated person.

Most Watched

Privacy