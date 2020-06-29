Farming

Judge demands answers from the Minister on 'rogue farmers' threatening the beef industry

Just days after being appointed, Minister for Agriculture, Barry Cowen has an invitation to attend Longford District Court and explain his Department's response to allegations there is a rising cohort of 'rogue farmers' undermining the country's beef industry.

Judge Seamus Hughes issued the invite at a sitting of Longford District Court to the Minister after Department officials prosecuted a Westmeath man for allegedly procuring medication for cattle without a required veterinary prescription.

The allegation is that five bottles of Imizol, a sterile solution used for the treatment and prevention of bovine babesiosis or redwater fever, were obtained at a veterinary clinic across the border in Co Fermanagh.