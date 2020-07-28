John Joyce: We all have to change our behaviour to make farms safer places

With farm safety week fresh in the mind from last week, now is as good as time as ever for me to have a look around my own farm and make a list of jobs to improve the safety here.

I have always prided myself in keeping a tidy farm, but as we all know farm accidents and deaths have happened on some of the tidiest farms in the industry. It's two small words, farm safety, but as we know it covers a wide range of subjects ranging from operating machinery, slurry, handing livestock and everything in between.

There is nearly some form of risk in every daily task that we complete. It is a highly dangerous industry that we work in.

Everyone has a responsibility to ensure that every effort is made to minimise the risks on their farm to prevent injuries or worse. In saying that, accidents happen in every walk of life. Even when all precautions are taken, farms will never be 100pc safe, but it's an area that we all can and should make changes in.

I believe the first thing we have to do is to change our mindset towards the subject. Some farmers have the attitude of 'sure it will be alright' or 'chance it'. Maybe it's about time when if we see a problem on a farm, whether it is a farm that we are visiting or somebody doing a job on our own farm, that we speak up and point out a problem.

Some might feel uncomfortable with this and it's not in our culture to do so, but it's better to be uncomfortable for a minute than living with regret. Calling each other out where unsafe practises are occurring could prevent an accident.

Upskilling is an important aspect of every job, no more-so than in farming and farm safety. To find the time to do this can be a challenge, but I believe that we need to make it a priority.

'Tiredness kills' is a slogan we are all familiar with in relation to road safety and this is also true with farm safety.

We are pushed to our limit at the busy times of year and sometimes take risks in relation to this. When we are exhausted we are not as sharp and this can lead to accidents.

Has the push for expansion led to the increase in farm accidents? Or, has the industry pushed us too far? Have the low prices paid for our products forced us to rely on elderly relations to give us a hand rather than paying an extra member of staff? These are questions I think that need to be asked.

There is the old question of whether or not direct payment should be linked to farm safety. There is a great opportunity with the new round of CAP to do something in this area.

There are a few measures in TAMS II in relation to animal handing facilities etc.

The old REPS was an environment payment, but one of the requirements was to tidy up around the farmyard. The new GLAS scheme lost all sight of this, with more emphasis put on wild bird cover and traditional hay meadows.

On my own farm, I am always trying to improve safety measures. I only use contractors with high safety standards themselves.

I have replaced a lot of the PTOs on some on the machinery over the years. Most machinery dealerships has some great offers on them at different time of the year.

I had a HSA inspection here on the farm a number of years ago. The inspector pointed out a few improvements on the electrical side of things, issues that I didn't even think of.

Even the simple suggestion of having the Eircode written on the wall of a farm building was another good idea.

Indo Farming