John Joyce: Hard times call for hard measures on the fodder front

The battle with the weather and other issues continues but I am determined the year will not get the better of me.

With very little rain for the last two weeks, I have had no option but to introduce round bale silage for the cows. The grass just hasn't grown and as a result they started getting very unsettled.

I held out for as long as possible before feeding them silage, as I didn't want to start using valuable winter feed. One batch is getting one bale a day and another group will soon require feed if grass growth doesn't take off.

This level of silage feeding so early in the year is not sustainable so my next option is to fence and graze a wet area by the edge of a bog, a part of the farm that has never been used before. Hard times call for tough measures.

I have noticed when herding the cows that a higher number than usual are repeating. Most of them are cows that lost some condition during the hot weather, but a few extra cows not in calf is the least of my worries.

There will be no records broken with the weight of the weanlings this year and observing them over the last few days some of them look very light. I will probably have to introduce creep feed to them soon to help them along.

Two weeks ago I spread seven tonnes of Sulpha CAN on all the land available for grazing. This was the first fertiliser spread for a while. I thought there was little point in spreading until we got a few showers.

The ground, while still very dry and barren, is just starting to recover its green look, but it's going to be a long time before grass gets ahead for the rest of the year.