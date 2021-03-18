Farming

John Heney: Faraway fields may be not be so green when comparing different beef systems

Big differences in fixed costs make it difficult to pin down accurate net profit and loss figures on beef finishing

The Teagasc Green Acres calf-to-beef programme is reporting net margins of €450 per hectare, but achieving this sort of return would pose real challenges for many Irish beef farmers, says John Heney Expand

John Heney

At a time when there is so much negative sentiment surrounding beef farming in Ireland, it is great to hear reports that farmers participating in the Teagasc Green Acres calf to beef programme are achieving average net incomes of over €450 per hectare.

Compared to my farming enterprise, returns such as these appear very attractive, so this prompted me to take a closer look at the Green Acres programme

While not totally comparable with my store to beef system, much of the 2020 Green Acres Holstein Friesian performance data for cattle slaughtered at 28 months covers many common areas such as grading and kill-out performance.

