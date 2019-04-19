John Deere aiming to crack crime with new PIN system

There's been plenty of robberies in the news this week, with a spate of ATM thefts and stolen machinery unfortunately used along the way. There needs to be a clampdown on machinery theft in the first instance, and manufacturers are under pressure to come up with solutions to deter thieves.

John Deere is a firm that has taken its anti-theft systems up a notch in recent years. The firm is now offering a new PIN-code locking system (right) to help deter the theft of valuable GreenStar in-cab displays and StarFire satellite receivers from their tractors and machinery. The system makes it impossible to use the components if they are stolen.

Because of their popular 'plug and play' design, John Deere displays and GPS receivers have also become more susceptible to theft compared to some other systems on the market. Until now, they could only be locked and protected mechanically.

The PIN code for the display and the receiver can be entered via the John Deere display. If the user forgets the code, they can continue working for a limited period, up to a maximum of 72 hours. After this, a Master Unlock Code is required, which can be easily generated in the online support portal.

Access

The customer's MyJohnDeere login grants access to any John Deere component previously registered in their account.

This latest security feature complements the range of precautions already introduced by John Deere this decade to deter thieves.

The company's agricultural tractors sold in the UK and Ireland, including the 6M, 6R, 7R, 8R and 9R Series models that are made in the company's main factories at Waterloo in the US and Mannheim in Germany, are fitted as standard with the CESAR Datatag security system, as well as an immobiliser system whereby the key has a transponder unique to each individual tractor.