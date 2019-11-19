Jim O'Brien: How a pioneering Déise co-op rode out the most turbulent times to become a global dairy leviathan

Dungarvan Co-op was founded in October of that year, at the height of the War of Independence. It took in milk for the first time in May 1921, just before the Truce, and as the Co-op bedded down the Civil War happened - surely the worst of times to start a new venture.

Seven men met in the Square in Dungarvan in the autumn of 1920 and decided it was time a co-operative creamery was established in the area. The boom in prices created by the Great War had abated rapidly in peacetime so they reckoned it was time to take local control.

Waterford as a county was a late adopter when it came to the co-operative movement. In 1920, while Tipperary was home to 123 creameries and Limerick 117, Waterford had only 15, with just three of those operating as co-operatives; the rest were privately owned.

The seven men and their fellow committee members were not to be deflected; they were singular and fearless, traits that stood Dungarvan in good stead for the next century. Direct descendants of the seven founders are still involved in the local structures of Glanbia.

From the beginning, Dungarvan Co-op was at the pioneering edge of the Irish dairy sector.

The early directors had no sooner established the creamery than they proceeded to develop branches, build a mill and acquire other creameries, both private and co-operative.

In a crucial development in 1934 Dungarvan Co-op took over Shandon Dairy, a local privately-owned operation that, among other things, produced powder milk.

In 1936 the Co-op landed a contract to supply powder milk to Cow & Gate in Britain. This was a huge boost in a decade where the Economic War took its toll on Irish agriculture followed by the Second World War, which brought shortages and depletion to all industries.

The Cow & Gate contract coupled with astute stewardship meant that in 1945, when most of the world was on its knees, the Co-op was able to pass on to its members a dividend of £15,000.

In the late 1950s a study of the Irish creamery sector undertaken by US agriculturalist Dr Joseph Knapp recommended widespread amalgamation of smaller creameries.

Even before Knapp's recommendations became government policy, Dungarvan led the way, amalgamating with four other Waterford co-operatives to form Waterford Co-op in 1964.

This new organisation went on to become a major force in Irish agriculture. In the 1960s it was the first co-op to adopt the bulk tank. This transformed dairy farming in terms of scale and efficiency but had profound implications for the branch structure of the creameries.

In the 1970s as Ireland joined the EEC, Waterford went on another amalgamation drive, incorporating co-operatives, from Castlelyons in Cork, to South Eastern Farmers in Co Wicklow.

Venturing into new products it acquired the franchise for the production of Yoplait yogurt in the UK and Ireland.

In 1981 it established a major new mill at Clonroche and later launched the flagship GAIN animal feeds brand. Meanwhile its Kilmeaden cheese became the 'fillet of cheddar'.

In 1988, the Co-op 'went public' with Waterford Foods plc and set its sights on acquisitions at home, in the UK and the US.

The acquisition of Premier Dairies gave it the lion's share of the Dublin liquid milk market, while the addition of Virginia Milk Products saw the company supply the cream for the iconic Baileys Cream Liqueur.

By 1992 it was the largest dairy processor in Ireland with business locations stretching from Cork to Down, while abroad, its reach went from Cumbria to Wisconsin.

The merger with neighbouring Avonmore Co-op in 1997 is still a thorny subject among some in Waterford. However, overnight, the Avonmore Waterford Group (AWG), became the fourth biggest dairy processor in Europe and the fourth biggest cheese processor in the world.

The name-change to Glanbia in 1999 coincided with the closure of the dairy facilities at Dungarvan after 78 years in operation.

While there is a temptation to look back wistfully at what might have been, the successors to the seven men in the Square in 1920 are more likely to do as their forebears did and keep their eyes on the horizon.

