Jim O'Brien: Farm organisations need to reflect and move on

Darragh McCullough writing in these pages last week spoke of the growing rift between full-time and part-time beef farmers, where part-timers can afford to be more militant as they have the resources to sustain a long campaign of protest. However, hunger comes to the door of the full-timer much more rapidly when withholding stock is the primary weapon in your arsenal to demonstrate dissatisfaction with price, practice and policy.

The situation in which farmers find themselves is akin to the aftermath of last week's massive upheaval in the House of Commons. That was described by one commentator as resembling a family kitchen the day after a massive row as everyone awkwardly tries to get breakfast.

The effects of the post-beef crisis fallout is most evident among farmers and farmer groups. While the Minister was a dishevelled version of himself with his wrinkled shirt and his five-o'clock shadow, it appears the beef barons and meat processors looked none the worse for wear.

It is hard to see farm politics ever being quite the same. The eerie unanimity of the IFA has been replaced by a (somewhat muted) cacophony of smaller voices. There is a danger that farm politics will become like the multi-seat constituency where the greatest threat to the sitting TD comes, not from the opposition, but, from the ranks of his or her own party. In the future farm organisations might be more concerned at what their fellow organisations are up to, meanwhile the powers that be will be free to drive the proverbial coach and four through them.

Psychologists tell us that major rows and trauma cause us to dissemble, to come apart and the first thing to do after a traumatic event is to take time to let things settle down.

When the time is right one begins to pull the pieces back together. It is important to remember that they won't all fit as they once did, that things will be different but there is no reason why they can't be together in some shape or form.

I am reminded of a couple I know who had a major row a number of years ago, so serious that they went their separate ways for a while. Then, gently and slowly, while giving one another plenty of space they came back together. However, their new reality was very different. They would now say that they are in a second marriage, the first one is dead and this is a new one. They are together, they are different and their marriage is different.

While the study of interpersonal tensions and traumas is as old as the fables of Aesop, the study of organisational trauma is a relatively new science. But the similarities between the two phenomena are strong.

Farm organisations have had their fair share of organisational trauma this last number of years from the internal mayhem in the IFA to the disintegration brought on by the beef crisis.

Perhaps we are now in that place of gathering and moving on. And 'moving on' is the operative phrase, we cannot go back and things won't be the same.

This calm after the storm should give people and their organisations time and space to reflect about where they are, where they want to go and how they want to get there. Again my colleague Darragh, writing in last week's edition has some interesting and challenging things to say in this regard. If I may paraphrase him he says the harsh glare of media attention might have forced farmers to ask fundamental questions like, "why am I working at this for all the hours God gives me if there is no money in it? And if a massive lift in beef prices is only a pipe dream then what is stopping us looking at more viable alternatives?"

Disillusion

Trauma and severe discomfort often lead to fundamental change because they make us ask fundamental questions, the answers to which might take us in completely different directions.

Things are different for farmers organisationally and individually in the wake of the beef dispute. There is disillusion in the sense that little appears to have changed and there is certain dissolution in the unity of farmers. This quiet time should be used for gathering, for re-assembling and accepting that the re-assembled reality will be different than what was there before.

It might also be a good time for people to pick themselves up and be ready to move off in a completely different direction.

It is important that this reflection and this pause in the beef battle should be exploited now, before the next storm rises.

