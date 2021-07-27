‘It’s great to have freedom’: Why this Monaghan suckler farmer converted to organic without grant support

Nigel Reneghan is embarking on his first year with full organic certification on his 90ac suckler and tillage enterprise in Clontibret, Co Monaghan.

It is an exciting time for the father of six and husband to Bernice as the family is currently assessing their field and rotation options after successfully growing their first crop of wheat this year.

“My fields are full of white clover and the cattle (predominantly Angus) are doing really well. I’ve sold about 80pc of my sucklers at the minute because I’d rather be in a position where I’m growing my own grain, buying in weanlings and finishing them off.

“I’m also looking into food grade oats, potatoes and vegetables. It’s a long road ahead.”

What makes 2021 particularly special for the IFA Organics chairman, who also runs a substantial commercial poultry enterprise, is that his transition was made without financial support from Government.

He was “really let down” in 2018 when he was refused entry to the Organic Farming Scheme.

“I was distraught about it at the time because I’d consulted so many people and I’d made a personal commitment to go down that road which is a big mindset change. It was a major decision that we made as a family.

Nigel Renaghan and wife Bernice with children Pat, Peter Katie, Colleen, Sofia and Hugh



“What hurt the most was to be told that the reason we didn’t get in was because we weren’t big enough farmers. It was a points-based system, the bigger you were the more points you got. I didn’t have enough land, that was my problem.”

Nonetheless, Nigel stuck with it and completed his two-year conversion period at his own cost. He completed the required organic courses and plans, converted his farm buildings and sowed red clover and forage rape all in the hopes of being accepted when the scheme reopened.

“I spent €129,000 on a cattle shed with organics in mind. But I had matting down that cost €2,500 which had to be removed and replaced with straw until I got to a place where I was more self-sufficient.

“The conversion was tough, I had a lot to learn because you’re coming from fields where you’d spread nitrogen and the land goes into shock when you take it off it.

Nigel's mostly Angus herd are thriving under his new organic system



“I was addicted to chemical fertiliser — it’s like crack cocaine in conventional farming: once you’re on it, you can’t get off it.

“The red and white clover became the drivers to production here, as did lime and compost. Lime is probably the most important element on my farm to get the value and nutrients out of my ground.

“I paid the certification bodies every year with no grants coming it, it was costly on administration, but I was committed,” says Nigel who would “love to convert” his poultry unit to organic too. His poultry operation currently comprises of 1,000 birds to the hectare.

“I’d love to go organic with my chickens, but I’m restricted as my sheds are too close together. However, if I could get the right grant support I’d be able to make it happen.”

'The clover has knocked me for six,' says Nigel



Despite the hardship of knowing he wouldn’t get more for his cattle during conversion, Nigel has no regrets about taking the plunge. He also intends to continue farming organically even if he is refused access to the organics scheme for a second time. He is awaiting the outcome of his application.

“People think you can’t stock as intensely organically as you can commercially, but this year I was stocked heavier organically — I had 65 cattle. And one thing I’ve really noticed is I wouldn’t be dosing cattle the way I used to and they are okay, they are not coughing or anything.

“I’ve come out the other side with more grass than I had using chemical fertiliser — the clover has knocked me for six and the cattle are thriving.

“People might say ‘Nigel you're not even in the scheme, would you not just get out of it? But one of the best benefits of not being in the scheme is that nobody can come into my yard, turnaround and say ‘this and that isn’t right and we’re going to pull your Basic Farm Payment’.

Nigel pictured with his sons Pat and Peter on their farm in Clontibret



“At the end of the day, all they can do is come out and check, but nobody can penalise me. It’s great to have that freedom.”

Nigel says he can make more money organically than in the conventional system.

“My problem, and it’s the same with a lot of organic farmers, is that you can’t get to the end user because you can’t afford to make that substantial investment at farm level; we need significant financial support to make that move.

“Everyone wants to buy from a farmer. I have a site and we’re looking at the possibility of opening up a farm shop, myself and my wife. There are huge costs involved but that’s where I would like to go.

Nigel and his wife Bernice in the family's clover-covered meadow



“There is no point getting to a situation where the price of organic meat is the same as the price for conventional beef and lamb. If there is very little in it, I will not sell my cattle to the organic system. I won’t do it, I won’t give them away.

He said there needs to be “a major focus” on seasonal produce.

“People living in the cities have to realise that strawberries are not produced in December in Ireland and that lamb isn’t generated all year round.

“Kids in school haven’t a bloody clue of when food is harvested because they can go into a shop and get strawberries and raspberries any day of the year.”