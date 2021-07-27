Farming

‘It’s great to have freedom’: Why this Monaghan suckler farmer converted to organic without grant support

My Week: Claire McCormack talks to Nigel Reneghan

Nigel Renaghan pictured in his first 14ac crop of organic wheat in Clontibret, Co Monaghan. Photos: Seamus Farrelly Expand
Nigel Renaghan and wife Bernice with children Pat, Peter Katie, Colleen, Sofia and Hugh Expand
Nigel's mostly Angus herd are thriving under his new organic system Expand
Nigel and his wife Bernice in the family's clover-covered meadow Expand
'The clover has knocked me for six,' says Nigel Expand
Nigel pictured with his sons Pat and Peter on their farm in Clontibret Expand

Claire McCormack

Nigel Reneghan is embarking on his first year with full organic certification on his 90ac suckler and tillage enterprise in Clontibret, Co Monaghan.

It is an exciting time for the father of six and husband to Bernice as the family is currently assessing their field and rotation options after successfully growing their first crop of wheat this year.

“My fields are full of white clover and the cattle (predominantly Angus) are doing really well. I’ve sold about 80pc of my sucklers at the minute because I’d rather be in a position where I’m growing my own grain, buying in weanlings and finishing them off.

