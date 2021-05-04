‘It will be a severe threat to farming if we don’t provide an attractive industry for young people’

Like many young farmers, Macra President-elect John Keane faced a key deliberation when he returned home to farm alongside his father near Errill in south Laois.

Would there be a living for both of them from the farm?

“Having two incomes was a big consideration. It is something that we talked about a lot to ensure it would be able to support both our own family and me,” says John, highlighting that running an efficient, streamlined business is essential to the farm’s future.

The Keanes run a mixed dairy and beef farm with a milking platform at home and a number of out-farms.

“We are milking about 100 black and white cows. Initially, it was a British Friesian-based herd, but there is some Holstein through it now as well.”

Operating a 100pc spring calving system, the Keanes have been using the dairy beef sires on some of the cows in recent years.

The Keanes milk 100 cows and operate a 100pc spring calving system

The Keanes milk 100 cows and operate a 100pc spring calving system

“We’re are taking that stock to stores or forward stores at 18 months,” says John.

“We have a good bit of land away from the milking parlour and it works out quite well to have the beef enterprise run alongside the dairy as well.”

His time spent working on dairy farms in New Zealand during and after his Agricultural Science degree in UCD has been a big influence on John’s career to date.

“When I went to New Zealand and saw what was going on out there it just sort of cemented that this is something I want to do,” he says.

“The farm manager and the owner out there were fantastic people who gave me great opportunities in terms of farm management and learning.”

He learned plenty at home too, and has been farming in partnership with his father, Martin, since 2015.

“When I was younger and going to UCD, I thought I knew everything about farming, but I think the longer you’re at it, you realise it’s hard to buy experience.

“I have a great appreciation for the amount of knowledge he [his father] has — there is an amount of things that I think I’m an expert on, but in reality that I have an awful lot to learn about.

John farms in partnership with father Martin

John farms in partnership with father Martin



“Like everyone, we have robust conversations, but at the end of the day, we try to come to an arrangement or agreement and go from there.”

John stresses the importance of a comprehensive farm partnership agreement as crucial to the success of such arrangements.

“When you are making the agreement the first day everyone must be clear whose role is to do what on the farm and when it comes to decision-making or when there is an issue, there needs to be a clear plan to refer to,” he says.

Recently born calves on the farm of farmer John Keane in Co Laois. Photo John D Kelly

Recently born calves on the farm of farmer John Keane in Co Laois. Photo John D Kelly

A strong proponent of the partnership model, John says provision for both the young farmer to grow a business and an appreciation for the man or woman that has worked on a farm for many years is essential.

“Yes, we have ambitious young people and they need to be supported, but it [partnership] has to be sensitive to how important farming and the land can be to someone exiting.

“I think both sides need to realise in order for the thing to survive long-term, both people need to be kept involved,” he says.

John will take over at the helm in Macra from current president, Thomas Duffy, at the organisation’s AGM on May 15.

A view of the Keane farm in Errill, Co Laois

A view of the Keane farm in Errill, Co Laois

Covid

His first priority will be getting members back to physical activities, for which he says there is a huge pent-up demand and acknowledged the work of members and officers in keeping Macra relevant and its members engaged during the Covid crisis.

The pandemic has had a huge effect, for better and worse, on rural Ireland, says John.

“People working away from their rural communities had the ability to return home.

“Many have been able to give a hand out working on the farm in the evening and it has been hugely beneficial for both those individuals and also for the farming community as a whole,” he says.

“There has been an appreciation for the benefits of living in rural Ireland and what rural Ireland has to offer for people. I hope our policymakers are aware of how important and relevant rural Ireland remains.

However, John described the isolation aspect of the past year as “hugely poignant.”

The milking parlour on the Laois farm.

The milking parlour on the Laois farm.

Through his work with the ‘Make a Moove’ project in Tipperary, he has seen how loneliness and isolation is affecting some people’s health.

“Covid has exacerbated that problem for those people, but also more individuals are now feeling isolated.

“I remember a man that came to one of our meetings and told us his only social interaction was Mass on a Saturday and a few Lucozades in the pub afterwards. It was his only social interaction until the following Saturday.

“So if that’s all that man had in 2018, what is his social circle like right now? This is a huge issue and it’s not until this pandemic starts to ease the true extent of it will become apparent,” says John.

He also strongly believes that Macra should not be pigeon-holed just as a farming organisation. “Yes, we have the policy forum for young farmers, but there is also the policy forum within Macra for representing our rural youth. That is hugely important for the organisation. We have delivered policies in mental health, transport, broadband and on working in rural Ireland.

“Inward investment in rural areas is critically important to ensure there is a viable reason for young people to live, establish families, build enterprises and support their communities.”

Similarly, he says if policymakers are serious about committing to generational renewal, then real supports must be put in place rather than paying “lip service” to the issue.

Milking cows heading out to pasture on the farm.

Milking cows heading out to pasture on the farm.

Investment

“If we are not providing an attractive industry for people to get engaged with going forward, it’s going to represent a severe threat to farming into the future,” he warns.

There is an appetite for young farmers to develop farms, he adds, highlighting that this cohort has invested €186m via TAMS grants in recent years.

Ensuring 4pc of the CAP budget is ringfenced for young farmers should be a priority “first and foremost” for those interested in generational renewal.

He says that research is ongoing in Europe examining if installation aid is a more effective tool to encourage and support young farmers than the tools we use here in Ireland. He believes if it’s shown to be more effective, it should be available to young farmers

here.

And while conceding there can often be conflict in the farming sector over which farmers deserve support, John says the Macra president’s job is to represent young farmers.

“We make no apologies for representing young farmers. Having our voice heard at the table is hugely important.”

There is an appetite for young farmers to develop farms, according to John.

There is an appetite for young farmers to develop farms, according to John.

President-elect pledges action for young farmers trapped in supports’ limbo

How can a farmer be under the age of 30, but not be seen by the state as a young farmer?

This is a major bugbear of Macra President-elect John Keane, who has highlighted that many farmers under the age of 40 are currently excluded from young farmer supports.

These farmers are no longer considered young farmers by the Department of Agriculture because they have been farming either as part of a partnership or a joint herd number for more than five years. Macra believe the rule directly discourages young farmers who are taking on the role at an earlier stage.

"Some in their mid or late twenties can not be classed as a young farmer and yet are not established enough in their enterprise to be able to compete at a wider level," he said.

The position of the European Parliament is that this should be moved to a minimum of seven years and this is something that Macra has supported.

"An extension of the five-year rule is something we have lobbied for a long number of years and we will continue these efforts," says John.