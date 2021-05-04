Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘It will be a severe threat to farming if we don’t provide an attractive industry for young people’

Macra president-elect John Keane says building on farm partnership models, tackling rural isolation, and broadening the scope of the organisation will be some of his priorities over the next two years

John on the farm in Laois. Photo: John D Kelly Expand
Macra president-elect John Keane pictured on the family farm in Errill, Co Laois PHOTOS: JOHN D KELLY Expand
John farms in partnership with father Martin Expand
A view of the Keane farm in Errill, Co Laois Expand
The Keanes milk 100 cows and operate a 100pc spring calving system Expand
Recently born calves on the farm of farmer John Keane in Co Laois. Photo John D Kelly Expand
Recently born calves on the farm of farmer John Keane in co laois photo john d kelly Expand
There is an appetite for young farmers to develop farms, according to John. Expand
The milking parlour on the Laois farm. Expand
Milking cows heading out to pasture on the farm. Expand
An aerial view of the farm of John and Martin Keane dairy farmers in Co Laois Photo john d kelly Expand

Close

John on the farm in Laois. Photo: John D Kelly

John on the farm in Laois. Photo: John D Kelly

Macra president-elect John Keane pictured on the family farm in Errill, Co Laois PHOTOS: JOHN D KELLY

Macra president-elect John Keane pictured on the family farm in Errill, Co Laois PHOTOS: JOHN D KELLY

John farms in partnership with father Martin

John farms in partnership with father Martin

A view of the Keane farm in Errill, Co Laois

A view of the Keane farm in Errill, Co Laois

The Keanes milk 100 cows and operate a 100pc spring calving system

The Keanes milk 100 cows and operate a 100pc spring calving system

Recently born calves on the farm of farmer John Keane in Co Laois. Photo John D Kelly

Recently born calves on the farm of farmer John Keane in Co Laois. Photo John D Kelly

Recently born calves on the farm of farmer John Keane in co laois photo john d kelly

Recently born calves on the farm of farmer John Keane in co laois photo john d kelly

There is an appetite for young farmers to develop farms, according to John.

There is an appetite for young farmers to develop farms, according to John.

The milking parlour on the Laois farm.

The milking parlour on the Laois farm.

Milking cows heading out to pasture on the farm.

Milking cows heading out to pasture on the farm.

An aerial view of the farm of John and Martin Keane dairy farmers in Co Laois Photo john d kelly

An aerial view of the farm of John and Martin Keane dairy farmers in Co Laois Photo john d kelly

/

John on the farm in Laois. Photo: John D Kelly

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Like many young farmers, Macra President-elect John Keane faced a key deliberation when he returned home to farm alongside his father near Errill in south Laois.

Would there be a living for both of them from the farm?

Most Watched

Privacy