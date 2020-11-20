Irish fur farmers face shut down amid fears over Covid link

Ireland's fur farmers face being shut down in the coming weeks due to concerns around a mutant strain of Covid-19

As Ireland continues to try to flatten the Covid curve amid hopes of a vaccine reaching the market in the coming weeks, the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan wrote to the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in recent days recommending that the country’s farmed mink be culled to minimise or eliminate this risk.

According to the Department of Health, the continued farming of mink represents an ongoing risk of additional mink-adapted SARS-CoV-2 variants emerging.

The Department of Agriculture said it is engaging with the country’s three remaining fur farms about their future.

While there is a commitment to phase out mink farming in the Programme for Government, it’s understood the proposed cull would also see the farms finish breeding this year.

There are three remaining mink farms in Ireland which are home to around 120,000 mink. They are located in Donegal, Laois and Kerry and it’s understood that the three farms will be allowed to pelt, or remove the fur from their mink, but that no further breeding of mink can take place on the farms.

The move has left the three farms “devastated and without a livelihood”, a representative of Fur Europe said and the decision ha been made without providing them with any scientific or legal basis.

The farms say all their workers and animals tested negative for Covid-19 last week and they have increased bio-security measures in recent months.

“This decision will close down three safe, compliant and reputable farms on no scientific basis. There has been no open and transparent debate about the issue, and in this way the proposed ban looks like a copycat version the other European bans on fur farming. The law is unjust to farmers and legally disproportional,” Mette Lykke Nielsen, CEO of Fur Europe said in a statement to the Irish Independent.

He said that while the Irish Government is leaning on the recent Danish decision to cull all animals on these farms, it neglects to mention that the Danish decision was based on a rapid increase in the number of infected mink farms.

He said this increase was triggered by many farms located in the same geographical area, but this is far from the case in in Ireland, where there are just three farms in rural areas.

Online Editors