Ireland’s first female Agriculture Minister Mary Coughlan: 'I would have been vociferous with some of my language, but I stood up for myself'

Ireland’s first female Agriculture Minister recalls the prejudice she faced when she was appointed in 2004 and explains how some ‘quite vociferous language’ made sure she wasn’t ‘walked over’ as she continues her quest to get more recognition for women in farming

Pioneering: Mary Coughlan at Dublin Zoo during her time as Minister for Agriculture. Photo: Bryan James Brophy/BJB Photo Expand
Ms Coughlan during her time as Tánaiste with then Taoiseach Brian Cowen on the campaign trail. Photo: Paul Sinclair Expand
Farmers march through Mallow to the Irish Sugar plant to protest at the EU proposals. Photo: Fergal O&rsquo;Gorman Expand
Getting her wellies on ahead of a farm visit early in her tenure as Agriculture Minister. Photo: Brian McDaid Expand
With fellow TD Mary Mooney at Leinster House in 1989 Expand
Launching an initative to bring farming into primary schools in 2004. Photo: Tom Burke Expand
Ms Coughlan at the Women In Farming Conference announcement with ministers Pippa Hackett, Martin Heydon and Charlie McConalogue. Photo: Fennell Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

When Mary Coughlan was appointed as Ireland’s first female Minister for Agriculture, ‘shockwaves’ are said to have been sent through the oldest and, at that time, mostly male-orientated Department in government and through the farm organisations, described as “bastions of all that is male”.

Appointed to succeed Joe Walsh after Bertie Ahern’s reshuffle in 2004, Ms Coughlan set her stall out early in her tenure to address what she saw as an imbalance in the recognition of women’s role on farms.

