Investing in farm buildings should prove a long-term labour save for us

Pictured at the careers open day in the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick are students Tony Bryan, (Bansha), Timmy Cotter, (Lattain), Kevin Hally, (Kilfeacle) with assistant principal John Flannery. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
John Joyce

We have made great progress on our construction project during the prolonged dry spell.

The slatted tanks of the new cattle shed are nearly complete thanks to a big effort from our contractors. The next job will be the slats and to back fill the side of the tank wall in the next few weeks.

We hope to use the new building for both beef cattle and suckler cows. It will be joined on to two existing sheds, one of them the calving shed, so I hope to use part of this shed as a large creep area for the new slatted area.

Last year I used a large amount of straw bedding for cows, so this year the majority of that straw that I have in storage will be feed to fill the deficit in silage quantity.

We decided to build, join and seal the new tanks to the end of the existing slatted tanks and make two long tanks out of the them.

To do this we had to cut the end wall out of the existing tank which was nine inches thick. This involved cutting it with a special concrete saw which is bolted to the wall and can cut cleanly through a mass concrete wall with reinforced steel like a knife through butter.

The only regret I have about the job so far is that I didn't build it five or six years ago. If it all works out as planned it should be a great labour saver which is very important in today's farming environment.

It is very unusual to see dust blowing around the yard after a concrete lorry enters or leaves in the month of October. So with the dry weather as the tanks were being dug, we decided to transport the fill as it was dug out with a number of dumps and make a road to gain better access to two wetter fields.

This created a lot of extra work but I think it was well worth it as the spoil doesn't have to be moved again and roadways are always valuable to the management of any farm.

One item that has come to our attention since we had started the new development is that the slats in the older slatted shed are staring to deteriorate on the underside.

Some of them have little chips of concrete missing and the reinforced steel is starting to appear.

It is something I hadn't even thought about. This shed is about 29 years old, but would be considered a very modern shed and the top side of the slat looks like it is in great condition, but I suppose 30 years or so is the lifetime of any slat.

There is always some problem waiting around the corner to jump out at you. They will last a few more years, but it is something that will have to be kept an eye on and budgeted for. The only plus is they should be eligible for TAMs funding to replace them.

Tyre collection

Last Saturday I availed of the waste tyre collecting service at Athenry Mart. It is a great service for farmers at a subsidised rate of €15 per tonnes for the first three tonnes.

It is great that funding is in place to recycle this unused farm waste. The only disadvantage was the distance to travel to the collection point. There are only four collection centres. With the excellent mart structure in place, maybe we should be making more use of the marts as service points for farmers.

On the sheep side of the farm, the rams were introduced to the ewes on October 6.

This is up to two weeks later than last year.

It's a small change in management to try and lower labour demand and have the ewes lambing closer to the spring grass.

There are now only 58 lambs left on the farm and they are on 300gm per head per day of lamb finisher with good quality grass. The cost of the meal will be a small investment if these sheep are sold before the winter settles in.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

