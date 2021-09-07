Inside the Department’s shake-up of nitrates regulations

It is proposed that from January 1 2022, all newly constructed external slurry stores must be covered and all existing external stores should be covered as soon as possible, but no later than December 31, 2027

The Department is looking to phase out the use of splash plates for spreading slurry. Photo: Roger Jones.

Few topics make farmers’ blood boil more than discussions around calendar farming or slurry spreading deadlines.

Since the introduction of rules prohibiting slurry spreading at certain times of the year, there has been an annual outcry from farmers that ‘calendar farming doesn’t work in the real world’.

Unfortunately for farmers, the Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) take a very different view. Indeed, greater restrictions on slurry spreading and regulations in a host of other areas that impact water quality look set to be introduced.

The new changes are contained in Ireland’s latest four-year Nitrates Action Plan, which is currently out to public consultation.

The nitrates regulation is relevant to all farmers, but is particularly important to farmers taking advantage of the nitrates derogation, as it allows them to farm at higher stocking rates.

Speaking on a Teagasc webinar last week, Jack Nolan of the Department’s Nitrates Division gave the biggest insight to date on the Department’s thinking in relation to nitrates, farming and the environment.

“Sometimes it’s thought every four years the Department cries wolf and bangs the drum on water quality,” he said. “This is not something we’re dreaming up — to say we have to bring in more rules and regulations and make people invest money.

“It’s a societal issue, and there’s more focus than ever on the environment. I don’t think Irish consumers and society accept that you should be allowed to pollute. I don’t think farmers go out to pollute. They’re doing their best.

“So it’s time for those that aren’t compliant to do something about it.”

Slurry spreading

One of the most contentious proposals in the latest update of nitrates regulations, is a change to the closed period for slurry spreading.

“The proposal is from January 1 next year you won’t be putting out slurry after September 30, and it’s proposed to bring that back to September 15 for 2023.

“The reason here is that as you get closer to the end of the growing season, the nitrogen that’s put out, will be washed out to the soil when we get storm events and heavy rainfall,” said Mr Nolan.

“We can get storm events at any time of the year, but slurry shouldn’t be going out if there’s heavy rainfall forecast anyway.”

Such storm events are more likely to happen at a time of year called the closed period, when, Mr Nolan said, there’s less growth. He added that 50pc of nitrogen nutrient losses occurred during the closed period.

He highlighted that only a very small number of farmers are penalised for spreading during the closed period, but said anecdotal evidence indicates that the practice is much higher.

“People may say we’re trying to crack the nut with a hammer, but there is a huge problem around spreading during the closed period... people are saying there’s a rouge in every parish.

“Farmers that are spreading during the clause period need to be called out and a heavy penalty applied.”

A major change on farms as a result of new regulations and schemes in recent years has been the use of Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment rather than the traditional splash plate.

Mr Nolan explained that the Department is proposing that farms stocked over 100kgN/ha will only use LESS equipment and said ideally, the use of splash plates would cease on all farms.

“Nitrogen in the slurry is valuable. Blowing it up in the air — that day is gone,” he said.

Banding

Another proposed change to the nitrates regulations is an update to how nitrogen excretion rates from dairy cows are accounted for, bringing the system in line with other EU countries.

Mr Nolan said excretion rates here had been 85kg/cow since the early ’90s and that the Commission has challenged Ireland to account for the lack of change.

“It’s proposed that we will have three bands, depending on where you fit in on milk yield… about two-thirds or 70pc of the milk in the middle band and about 17pc of milk produced at the upper band,” he said.

“Some people may say there should be more bands, some say there should be less, but the idea is that we’ll have a single figure going forward is not going to happen.

“There is scientific evidence that there are huge differences between what’s happening on Irish farms.

“For example, the Teagasc roadmap says we should be feeding about 500kg of meal per cow, but on average, we’re feeding a tonne and in some instances, farmers are feeding a tonne and a half to two tonnes.”

30km limit

Another significant proposal under the new programme is that only land within 30km can be considered in stocking rate calculations.

Currently, for nitrates derogation farms, commonage and rough grazing are permitted for inclusion for 170kg N/ha allowance.

To protect these areas further and the whole farm nutrient planning process, it is proposed to reduce these below the 170kg N/ha threshold.

“We used to have a situation where farmers take land, but don’t farm it to dilute their stocking rate,” said Mr Nolan. “So the stocking rate allowance on commonage is going to be reduced. Guaranteed.

“What we’re trying to do here is say, look, if you have a high stocking rate on the home platform, higher stocking rates have a negative impact on water quality.

“When you’re getting up to very, very high stocking rates — which in some cases is what this faraway land facilitates — well, then we’re doing more harm to the environment.”

Soiled water

One of the most contentious new proposals is changes to how soiled water will be handled on farms.

Firstly, it’s proposed that soiled water be collected and kept separate to slurry on all holdings.

Further, from January 1, 2022, the spreading of soiled water will be prohibited between November 15 and January 15, while it’s also proposed that all holdings producing soiled water must have a minimum of four weeks’ storage in place by December 2024.

Mr Nolan said four out of 10 dairy farmers don’t have enough slurry storage and said the Department believes this leads to soiled water mixing with slurry.

“There’s about 13kg of nitrogen in that soiled water. Some people seem to suggest there’s no value to soiled water, but when you put it out, you will see the grass greening up,” he said.

Mr Nolan said none of the individual proposals is a silver bullet to solve our issues with climate, water quality or biodiversity, but accumulated together, they will help.

“This is not going to be solved by somebody giving out to farmers. We have issues here. We are working together. We need to keep working together,” he said.