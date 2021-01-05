Farming

Farming

Increased sailing capacity for dairy calf exports set for spring 2021

Freight trucks at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford. PA Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Extra sailing capacity for the export of dairy calves to the Netherlands and other EU veal markets looks set to be in place this spring.

Until now livestock could only travel by ferry from Rosslare Port, Co. Wexford to Cherbourg Port in France three days a week. Although sea freight service demand is due to intensify in Brexit’s wake, live exporters have been assured their cargo “will be prioritised”.

Meanwhile, some live exporters are considering future alternative options – including air freight.

