In-calf dairy heifers commanding up to €1,500/hd

Prices range from a base of €800/hd, but most heifers are selling for between €1,100/hd and €1,300/hd.

Concerns that Friesian bull calves could be difficult to offload next spring has failed to dampen the level of demand for replacement stock. Indeed, mart managers pointed out that a premium is being paid for heifers calving down in January and February.

Although new entrants have been active at the top end of the price range and for elite stock, the bulk of the heifers are being purchased by existing dairy units that are either continuing to expand, are short of replacements, or have lost stock to TB.