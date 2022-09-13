Importers warn over quality fertiliser coming from outside Europe — but ‘beggars can’t be choosers’

“Beggars can’t be choosers” as regards the availability and quality of fertiliser this year, Enda McDonald of Grassland Agro told farmers at the Teagasc Tillage Forum last week.

He said the Irish fertiliser industry had always bought in a huge amount of fertiliser in the autumn to cater for demand from farmers in the spring.

However, he said fertiliser prices had now become so expensive and the capital needed to finance those shipments so huge that the normal supply chain needed to change.

There is a challenge in trying to get the capital to buy the stuff in the first place, and then it is a stock risk actually carrying it. The supply chain needs to change.

“This is happening from manufacturer level right down to the farmer,” McDonald said.

He described the current fertiliser supply chain as dysfunctional and said this was evidenced by European producers shutting down production.

“If they were to make fertiliser with the current gas price, it could see CAN at €1,200/t,” he said.

“We are not giving them the support to manufacture at the €1,200/t level as we are not getting support from the merchant level, and the merchant is not getting support from the farmer.”

He said it would be “sensible” for farmers that have the option of forward-selling grain and getting a forward price for inputs to take them.

Otherwise, he said, “it’s kind of like going into Paddy Power and putting money on. Anything could happen in the gas market or at the manufacturing level. It’s very important to manage the risk.”

In terms of fertiliser availability, McDonald said fertiliser would be available, “but at what price?”.

“Ireland is one of the only countries in Europe that actually doesn’t produce their own fertiliser,” he said.

“Last season before the war broke out, maybe 40pc of the fertiliser was coming out of Russia.

“The vast majority of that was either in the country or it was on ships on the way here. So when the situation developed at the end of February, we weren’t in that bad a scenario.

“Now we face a scenario where we need to buy 100pc of our supply from 60pc of the availability, and now that 60pc is being shut off.

“We have to go outside Europe. In years gone by, we could put our hand up to a trader in Europe and buy fertiliser and get it in in maybe three weeks. Now, we could be going to Indonesia or the Americas, it could take up to three months to get it in.

“The fertiliser will be available once the supply chain all along is putting their hands up and saying they want the product.

Asked about the quality of this non-European fertiliser, McDonald said there could be 10 different varieties of urea coming into Ireland.

“I can’t stress enough that even if you are getting urea from the same supplier, at different times of the year, there could be different quality.

“We do our best to make sure we bring in the best-quality stuff that we can, but unfortunately, in the year that we are facing into, I don’t think beggars can be choosers.”